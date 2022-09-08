The inaugural event will begin at 7 PM and be followed by a cultural event, featuring a drone show on Netaji’s life.

Central Vista Avenue, located in the centre of the nation's capital, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening. From Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, the redesigned section spans the approximately 101-acre expanse of lawns on each side of Rajpath (now called Kartavya Path). The Central Vista redevelopment plan calls for a new triangular Parliament building, a shared central secretariat, improvements to Kartavya Path, a new Prime Minister mansion and office, and a separate enclave for the Vice President.

Under a canopy at India Gate, the Prime Minister will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who will stand at a height of 28 feet. Back in January of this year, a hologram of the identical structure was installed. It is expected that 1,500 people will attend the opening ceremony at 7 p.m., immediately followed by a cultural event including a drone display on Netaji's life.