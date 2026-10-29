Delhi Traffic advisory issued for Diljit Dosanjh concert at JLN stadium on Oct 30; check affected roads, diversions

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Diljit Dosanjh concert at JLN Stadium on Oct 30. Check affected roads, 8 diversion points, parking rules, metro routes and drop-off points. Restrictions from 1 pm to midnight.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on Friday, October 30. The concert, part of the Aura India Tour 2026, is expected to draw a massive crowd. To manage congestion, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place around the venue from 1 pm to midnight. Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected stretches, plan their journey and use public transport.

Roads To Be Affected

According to the police advisory, over 11 roads and stretches around the stadium are likely to be affected. These include: Bhishm Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Arch Bishop Marg, 4th Avenue Road, 5th Avenue Road and Dayal Singh College Road. Traffic movement is also likely to be hit on the Barapullah Flyover, internal roads of Lodhi Colony and roads around the CGO Complex.

Traffic Diversions Announced

The police have identified eight diversion points around the venue. Vehicles approaching JLN Stadium Marg from Lala Lajpat Rai Marg will be diverted towards the Lodhi Flyover. Traffic heading towards Dayal Singh College Road from Lodhi Road will also be restricted. At the Kushak Nallah Bus Depot Red Light, vehicles heading towards the stadium gates will be diverted via 4th Avenue Road or towards INA through Aurobindo Marg. Police said additional diversions may be introduced depending on the traffic situation.

Metro, Parking and Drop-Off Points

Delhi Metro has been recommended as the preferred mode of transport for concert-goers.

For Violet Line: Passengers can alight at JLN Stadium or Jangpura Metro stations to reach Gates No. 13, 14 and 17.

For Yellow Line: Passengers can alight at INA or Jor Bagh stations and take a cab/auto towards Kushak Nallah Bus Depot Red Light to reach Gates No. 3, 6 and 8.No public parking will be available around the stadium. Limited parking has been arranged only for special invitees.

Designated cab and auto drop-off points have been set up at Arch Bishop Marg, Lal Masjid in Pragati Vihar and Kushak Nallah Bus Depot Red Light.

The Traffic Police have urged motorists to follow instructions and allow extra travel time.