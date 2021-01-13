Chennai: Two arrested, customs seize gold, iPhones, cigarettes, liquor worth Rs 85 lakhs

Based on intelligence, Air Customs intercepted and frisked two Sharjah returnees and checked their baggage. Syed Ibrahim Gani,27, and Shahul Hameed, 36, of Chennai had arrived from via Indigo Flight 6E 8245.

Six gold paste bundles weighing 1.48 Kg were recovered from rectum. 1.29 kg gold valued at 66 lakhs was recovered, on extraction.

A gold chain weighing 60 grams gold and 3 gold cut bits weighing 70 grams valued at Rs 6.6 lakhs were also recovered from their pant pockets. Total of 1.42 kg gold valued at Rs. 72.6 lakhs was recovered and seized under Customs Act.

Search of their checked-in baggage revealed 44 cartons of Gudang Garam cigarettes, 11 units of iPhone 12 Pro, eight old laptops and 8 liquor bottles.

The goods with a total value of Rs. 12.4 lakhs were seized under Customs Act and the duo were arrested.