The counting of votes for byelections has begun. Bypolls were held on 48 assembly seats in 14 seats - Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Elections were also held on two Lok Sabha seats - Kerala's Wayanad and Maharashtra's Nanded.

Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, counting for which began on Saturday morning, as per the early trends from the Election Commission of India.Wayanad, a Congress bastion is witnessing a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and the Left candidate Sathyan Mokeri.As per the ECI at 9 am today, Priyanka is leading with 5672 votes with Communist Party of India candidate Sathyan Mokeri trailing with 1298 votes.