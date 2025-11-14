By Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Congress' Naveen Yadav takes early lead in Jubilee Hills bypoll seat

By Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Stay tuned to this space and get all the live and latest updates from By Election Results 2025 including Jubilee Hills, Tarn Taran, among others.

By Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for Telangana's Jubilee Hills, Punjab's Tarn Taran, Mizoram's Dampa, Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota, Rajasthan's Anta, Jharkhand's Ghatsila, Odisha's Nuapada began at 8 am on Friday, November 14. As per the early trends, Congress's Naveen Yadav has taken a lead in Telangana's Jubilee Hills, and Sukhwinder Kaur of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is currently leading in Tarn Taran. Stay tuned to this space to catch all the live and latest updates.