Buxar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Anand Mishra vs INC's Munna Tiwari vs JSP's Tathagat Harsh Vardhan, who is winning?

Buxar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Buxar holds a significant place in Indian history, being the focal point of the Battle of Chausa, marking Sher Shah Suri’s rise to the Delhi throne and ushering in a brief but golden five-year period in Indian history. Another battle, the Battle of Buxar, is equally significant. In the 2020 assembly elections, the Buxar constituency had 289,997 voters. Congress candidate Sanjay Kumar Tiwari, alias Munna Tiwari, defeated the BJP’s Parshuram Chaubey by 3,892 votes. By the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the voter count had increased marginally to 289,589. This number is expected to see a slight rise when the 2025 voters’ list is finalised by the Election Commission.

The stage is set for another intense electoral battle in Buxar, as counting begins. As we wait for the first trends from Buxar, here’s a look at the key candidates contesting this election. The major contenders include Anand Mishra from the BJP, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari from the INC, and Abhimanyu Maury representing the BSP. In the last Assembly Election held in 2020, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari, Alias Munna Tiwari, from the INC, won the Buxar seat with 56.32% of the total votes polled. The victory margin was 59417 votes over Parshuram Chaubey of the BJP. Voting in Buxar took place on November 6, 2025, under Phase 1.

The Buxar Assembly constituency has witnessed 17 elections, with the Congress winning this seat 10 times, including the last two elections in 2015 and 2020. It would be inaccurate to label it a Congress stronghold. In the previous seven elections, the BJP won the seat three times and finished as the runner-up on the remaining four occasions. While BJP and Congress are the main contenders in Buxar, which has always voted in an unpredictable pattern. The voters have always given their mandate between Congress and the BJP. This election will decide whether Congress will return to power or the BJP takes over.



