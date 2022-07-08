Breaking News Live Updates, July 8 2022: Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe feared dead after being shot at

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - File Photo

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s plea for quashing the FIR and bail in a case registered against him in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious feelings. Zubair was on Thursday sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Sitapur court after being brought to the district by Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, the Information Technology chief of the BJP's Haryana unit, Arun Yadav, was dropped by the party on Thursday, amid growing calls for his arrest for controversial tweets against Muslims and Islam. #ArrestArunYadav was among the top trends on Twitter on Thursday, with his tweets posted between May this year and 2017 shared thousands of times.