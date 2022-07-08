Breaking News Live Updates, July 8 2022: Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe feared dead after being shot at

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s plea for quashing the FIR and bail in a case registered against him in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious feelings. Zubair was on Thursday sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Sitapur court after being brought to the district by Delhi Police.
Meanwhile, the Information Technology chief of the BJP's Haryana unit, Arun Yadav, was dropped by the party on Thursday, amid growing calls for his arrest for controversial tweets against Muslims and Islam. #ArrestArunYadav was among the top trends on Twitter on Thursday, with his tweets posted between May this year and 2017 shared thousands of times.
Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at in the chest in western Japan on Friday, reported Japan-based media house NHK. The suspect has been reportedly detained.
“Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara, in western Japan. Initial reports say he may have been injured. An NHK reporter on site heard something that sounded like a gunshot, and saw Abe bleeding,” it said in an alert.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara, in western Japan. Initial reports say he may have been injured. An NHK reporter on site heard something that sounded like a gunshot, and saw Abe bleeding: Japan's NHK WORLD News
Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: Orange alert issued in four HP districts
HP | For July 8-9, we've issued an orange alert for Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur & Solan districts. Heavy rain warning has been issued for Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, & Una districts. The rain activity will continue for the next 4-5 days: SK Sharma, Senior Scientist, IMD, Shimla (07.7) pic.twitter.com/B32jyIhSwA— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022
32 Shiv Sena corporators extend support to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra | 32 Shiv Sena corporators of Navi Mumbai met CM Eknath Shinde in Thane y'day & extended their support to him.— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022
They say, "We'll be with him. He never declined anybody's phone call. Even if an ordinary party worker calls him up, he receives the call. It feels good." pic.twitter.com/AuybwOJzEy