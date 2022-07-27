Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Breaking news LIVE on July 27: ED summons Sonia Gandhi for 3rd round of questioning today, know top updates

ED has summoned Sonia Gandhi for the third round of questioning today in relation to the National Herald money laundering case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 08:00 AM IST

Breaking news LIVE on July 27: ED summons Sonia Gandhi for 3rd round of questioning today, know top updates
Congress president Sonia Gandhi (File photo)

Top news of July 27: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the third round of questioning today, July 27, in relation to the National Herald newspaper money laundering case. Earlier, Gandhi was quizzed for over 6 hours by the central agency, sparking a wave of protests done by the Congress party outside the ED office.

Several notable Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi's son Rahul Gandhi, were detained by the police due to the protests.

Meanwhile, the outbreak of monkeypox in India has urged the Centre to issue fresh guidelines for all states and international travellers. Till now, four cases of the zoonotic diseases have been detected in India, raising concern among citizens.

The Gujarat hooch tragedy has also taken the country by storm, with the death toll from the consumption of illicit liquor rising with each passing day.

Here are the top news updates for today, July 27 - 

LIVE Blog
27 Jul 2022
07:57 AM

Massive earthquake hits Philippines

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter Scale hit 14 km SE of Dolores, Philippines, at 06:13am today, said the USGS.

 

 

07:43 AM

The BSF has announced that 2 personnel from the security forces, part of the UN peacekeeping contingent in Congo, have been killed during violent protests.

 

 

07:33 AM

5G auction in India

Breaking the 2015 records, the first day of the 5G auction on Tuesday saw the government receive bids of Rs 1.45 lakh crore from the four contenders, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

07:22 AM

An encounter has broken out between security forces and unidentified terrorists at Brayihard Kathpora area of Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

 

 

07:05 AM

Due to heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, the Jodhpur district collector has declared a holiday in all government and private schools today, July 27.

 

 

06:47 AM

PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Tamil Nadu tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to take a trip to Gujarat on July 28 and 29 to lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects. 

 

 

06:34 AM

Supreme Court hearing on Money Laundering Act today

 

 

06:26 AM

Monkeypox cases in India

Soon after the fourth case of the viral disease was reported in India, the central government conducted a high-level meeting, issuing important guidelines to states and international travelers. 

06:25 AM

Sonia Gandhi summoned by ED today

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the ED for the third time today for further questioning regarding the National Herald money laundering case, with expectations of more protests by party workers.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 403 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.