Breaking news LIVE on July 27: ED summons Sonia Gandhi for 3rd round of questioning today, know top updates

Top news of July 27: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the third round of questioning today, July 27, in relation to the National Herald newspaper money laundering case. Earlier, Gandhi was quizzed for over 6 hours by the central agency, sparking a wave of protests done by the Congress party outside the ED office.
Several notable Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi's son Rahul Gandhi, were detained by the police due to the protests.
Meanwhile, the outbreak of monkeypox in India has urged the Centre to issue fresh guidelines for all states and international travellers. Till now, four cases of the zoonotic diseases have been detected in India, raising concern among citizens.
The Gujarat hooch tragedy has also taken the country by storm, with the death toll from the consumption of illicit liquor rising with each passing day.
Here are the top news updates for today, July 27 -
Massive earthquake hits Philippines
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter Scale hit 14 km SE of Dolores, Philippines, at 06:13am today, said the USGS.
The BSF has announced that 2 personnel from the security forces, part of the UN peacekeeping contingent in Congo, have been killed during violent protests.
5G auction in India
Breaking the 2015 records, the first day of the 5G auction on Tuesday saw the government receive bids of Rs 1.45 lakh crore from the four contenders, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
An encounter has broken out between security forces and unidentified terrorists at Brayihard Kathpora area of Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.
Due to heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, the Jodhpur district collector has declared a holiday in all government and private schools today, July 27.
PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Tamil Nadu tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to take a trip to Gujarat on July 28 and 29 to lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects.
Supreme Court hearing on Money Laundering Act today
Monkeypox cases in India
Soon after the fourth case of the viral disease was reported in India, the central government conducted a high-level meeting, issuing important guidelines to states and international travelers.
Sonia Gandhi summoned by ED today
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the ED for the third time today for further questioning regarding the National Herald money laundering case, with expectations of more protests by party workers.