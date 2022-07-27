Breaking news LIVE on July 27: ED summons Sonia Gandhi for 3rd round of questioning today, know top updates

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (File photo)

Top news of July 27: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the third round of questioning today, July 27, in relation to the National Herald newspaper money laundering case. Earlier, Gandhi was quizzed for over 6 hours by the central agency, sparking a wave of protests done by the Congress party outside the ED office.

Several notable Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi's son Rahul Gandhi, were detained by the police due to the protests.

Meanwhile, the outbreak of monkeypox in India has urged the Centre to issue fresh guidelines for all states and international travellers. Till now, four cases of the zoonotic diseases have been detected in India, raising concern among citizens.

The Gujarat hooch tragedy has also taken the country by storm, with the death toll from the consumption of illicit liquor rising with each passing day.

Here are the top news updates for today, July 27 -