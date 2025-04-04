INDIA
Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 04-04-2025: Bodoland Lottery operates under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and is well-known for its regular draws offering exciting cash prizes to participants. It is conducted in compliance with the legal framework established by the government.
Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery system in the northeastern region of India, particularly in Assam. It operates under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and is well-known for its regular draws offering exciting cash prizes to participants.
The lottery is conducted in compliance with the legal framework established by the government.
The Bodoland Lottery has several daily draws, and some of its popular schemes include:
Singam Series (Morning, Day, and Evening draws)
Rosa Series
Thangam Series
The results are typically announced at specific times each day, and participants can check their tickets against the winning numbers published online or at authorized lottery centres.
