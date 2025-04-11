Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 11-04-2025: Bodoland Lottery operates under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and is well-known for its regular draws offering exciting cash prizes to participants. It is conducted in compliance with the legal framework established by the government.

The Bodoland Lottery has several daily draws, and some of its popular schemes include:

Singam Series (Morning, Day, and Evening draws)

Rosa Series

Thangam Series

The results are typically announced at specific times each day, and participants can check their tickets against the winning numbers published online or at authorized lottery centres.