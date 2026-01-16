Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Mahayuti Alliance vs Thackeray brothers, who will win BMC elections? Results set to be announced today

Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The results for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026 are set to be announced today on January 16. The counting of votes will begin at 10 am, in phased manner.

BMC Election Results 2026 LIVE: The results for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026 are set to be announced today on January 16. The counting of votes will begin at 10 am, in phased manner. A total of 1,700 candidates have contested on 227 wards across 23 centres in the city in the BMC elections.

BMC elections 2026

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is one of the most high-profile and richest municipal corporations in the country, which is significant for Maharashtra politics. It has a budget of Rs 74400 crore for 2025-26.

The voting that began at 7:30 am and concluded at 5:30 pm, recorded a high voter turnout, with several Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Sachin Tendulkar turned up to cast their votes.

Heavy security deployed

The civic body has deployed 2,299 officials and staff for the counting process, including 759 supervisors, 770 assistants and 770 Class IV employees, all of whom have received prior training. Heavy security has been deployed with CCTV surveillance, traffic management, fire safety and medical facilities.

How to check results?

Live vote counting and final results can be checked on the official Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation website. And for BMC election live updates, stay tuned with DNA India’s BMC Election Results 2026 Live blog.