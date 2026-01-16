FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi-NCR air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI crosses 360-mark in Anand Vihar, Bawana, RK Puram; Check area-wise pollution levels

Venezuela leader of opposition Maria Machado meets US President Donald Trump in Washington, offers Noble peace prize to him at White House

Major conspiracy foiled? Pakistani boat 'Al-Madina' intercepted by Indian Coast Guard in Arabian Sea, 9 detained; investigation underway

Uttar Pradesh: State government approves 6 new north-south corridors to connect over 24 districts; here's all you need to know

Gold, silver prices today, January 16, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Amid Iran tensions, India issues advisory for citizens in Israel: 'Avoid all non-essential travel'

DNA TV Show: Will US attack Iran as tension rises amid Trump's threats

Iran protests: India to begin evacuation of citizens from the country, first flight on Friday

SSC Constable GD 2025 Final Result Out; get direct link to check here

Who is Henil Patel? India U19 pacer who claimed five-wicket haul vs USA on World Cup debut

Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Mahayuti Alliance vs Thackeray brothers, who will win BMC elections? Results set to be announced today

Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The results for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026 are set to be announced today on January 16. The counting of votes will begin at 10 am, in phased manner.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 08:01 AM IST

Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Mahayuti Alliance vs Thackeray brothers, who will win BMC elections? Results set to be announced today
BMC Election Results 2026 LIVE: The results for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026 are set to be announced today on January 16. The counting of votes will begin at 10 am, in phased manner. A total of 1,700 candidates have contested on 227 wards across 23 centres in the city in the BMC elections. 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is one of the most high-profile and richest municipal corporations in the country, which is significant for Maharashtra politics. It has a budget of Rs 74400 crore for 2025-26. 

The voting that began at 7:30 am and concluded at 5:30 pm, recorded a high  voter turnout, with several Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Sachin Tendulkar turned up to cast their votes.

Heavy security deployed 

The civic body has deployed 2,299 officials and staff for the counting process, including 759 supervisors, 770 assistants and 770 Class IV employees, all of whom have received prior training. Heavy security has been deployed with CCTV surveillance, traffic management, fire safety and medical facilities.

How to check results?

Live vote counting and final results can be checked on the official Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation website. And for BMC election live updates, stay tuned with DNA India’s BMC Election Results 2026 Live blog.

LIVE BLOG

  • 16 Jan 2026, 07:55 AM

    What Exit-Polls Predict: Mayahuti alliance or Thackeray brothers?

     

    The exit-polls predict the BJP-Shiv Sena led Mahayuti alliance likely to win the high-stakes battle for BMC.

     

    • Mahayuti alliance: 130+ seats
    • Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS alliance: 60 seats
    • Congress: 20 seats
  • 16 Jan 2026, 07:53 AM

    Last BMC elections were held in 2017, why delayed?

    The BMC election was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Supreme Court orders on OBC reservation, and disputes over ward delimitation, as per reports. Last BNC elections were held in 2017. After the corporators' term expired on March 7, 2022, elections were not conducted on schedule. At present, the BMC is being run by an administrator.

  • 16 Jan 2026, 06:57 AM

    When will the vote counting start?

    The vote counting is expected to be commenced from 10 am onwards. The results will also be declared on same day, but a delay in announcement is anticipated due to counting in phased manner. The elections were held on Thursday, Jan 15. 

     

