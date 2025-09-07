Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 LIVE UPDATES: When and where 'Blood Moon' will be visible in India, US; details here

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: The total lunar eclipse will begin at 11.00 pm IST on September 7 and end at 12.22 am IST on September 8.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: A stunning celestial event is scheduled to occur in India tonight when a lunar eclipse occurs. A total lunar eclipse blood moon or chandra grahan 2025, will be seen nationwide on the evening of September 7-8, 2025. This unusual lunar eclipse in 2025 will show the Moon turning a deep red.

Astronomers predict that the lunar eclipse 2025 timing and date will enable spectators to witness the entire event. On September 7, the Chandra Grahan will achieve its greatest totality at 11:41 PM IST. The grahanam timings start at 8:58 PM IST. In big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, skywatchers particularly need to know the tomorrow grahan and tomorrow chandra grahan timings.

This time, the Blood Moon will not be seen to anyone in North and South America. The next opportunity for Americans to witness a total lunar eclipse is March 3, 2026, according to USA Today.

When to watch Lunar Eclipse 2025 in India?

Eclipse begins: 8:58 PM, September 7

Totality (Blood Moon phase): 11:00 PM – 12:22 AM

Eclipse ends: 2:25 AM, September 8

This lunar eclipse will be among the most dramatic of the decade, lasting 82 minutes during the totality phase, when the Moon is completely immersed in Earth's shadow.

Where to watch Lunar Eclipse 2025 in India?