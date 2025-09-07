Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 LIVE UPDATES: When and where 'Blood Moon' will be visible in India, US; details here

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Farah Khan defends Raj Kundra, hits back at netizen accusing him of ‘disrespecting’ Shilpa Shetty: 'You should not...'

This Indian film is called 'most controversial' movie premiering at TIFF 2025, it stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, is based on...; name is...

'Not allowed in....': Aly Goni breaks his silence after being criticised for not chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' with Jasmin Bhasin

What Is Indra Jatra? All you need to know about Nepal’s festival celebrating young living goddess

5 Bollywood action franchises, from Baaghi to Singham, that ruled the box office

Good news for Indian AI users: This tech giant to build Hindi AI chatbots, set to hire US-based contractors; not OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, it is...

Mira Rajput turns 31: A look at her inspiring journey from homemaker to successful entrepreneur

Neena Gupta’s Viral Travel Hack: Pack THIS homemade roti roll instead of airport snacks

Rain Hits Delhi-NCR: Showers in Noida, Ghaziabad as IMD warns of thunderstorms, rainfall, check weather of THESE states

Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba to resign after LDP election loss? Here's the truth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Farah Khan defends Raj Kundra, hits back at netizen accusing him of ‘disrespecting’ Shilpa Shetty: 'You should not...'

Farah Khan defends Raj Kundra, hits back at netizen accusing him

This Indian film is called 'most controversial' movie premiering at TIFF 2025, it stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, is based on...; name is...

This Indian film is called 'most controversial' movie premiering at TIFF 2025

'Not allowed in....': Aly Goni breaks his silence after being criticised for not chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' with Jasmin Bhasin

'Not allowed in....': Aly Goni breaks his silence after being criticised for...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeIndia

INDIA

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 LIVE UPDATES: When and where 'Blood Moon' will be visible in India, US; details here

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: The total lunar eclipse will begin at 11.00 pm IST on September 7 and end at 12.22 am IST on September 8.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 02:15 PM IST

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 LIVE UPDATES: When and where 'Blood Moon' will be visible in India, US; details here
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 LIVE UPDATES
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: A stunning celestial event is scheduled to occur in India tonight when a lunar eclipse occurs. A total lunar eclipse blood moon or chandra grahan 2025, will be seen nationwide on the evening of September 7-8, 2025. This unusual lunar eclipse in 2025 will show the Moon turning a deep red.

Astronomers predict that the lunar eclipse 2025 timing and date will enable spectators to witness the entire event. On September 7, the Chandra Grahan will achieve its greatest totality at 11:41 PM IST. The grahanam timings start at 8:58 PM IST.  In big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, skywatchers particularly need to know the tomorrow grahan and tomorrow chandra grahan timings.

This time, the Blood Moon will not be seen to anyone in North and South America. The next opportunity for Americans to witness a total lunar eclipse is March 3, 2026, according to USA Today.

When to watch Lunar Eclipse 2025 in India?

  • Eclipse begins: 8:58 PM, September 7
  • Totality (Blood Moon phase): 11:00 PM – 12:22 AM
  • Eclipse ends: 2:25 AM, September 8

This lunar eclipse will be among the most dramatic of the decade, lasting 82 minutes during the totality phase, when the Moon is completely immersed in Earth's shadow.

Where to watch Lunar Eclipse 2025 in India?

  • North India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow
  • West India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune
  • South India: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi
  • East India: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati
  • Central India: Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur

LIVE BLOG

  • 07 Sep 2025, 02:13 PM

    Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Sutak time for Chandra grahan

    Chandra Grahan, Sutak in Delhi and Noida will start from 12:19 pm on September 7 and end at 1:26 am post-midnight.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Dream11 exit, Shivam Dube reveals Team India’s new jersey for Asia Cup 2025; fans react
After Dream11 exit, Shivam Dube reveals Team India’s new jersey for Asia Cup
BIG relief for passengers as Indian Railways launches special 20-coach Vande Bharat trains; know routes, stops and more
BIG relief for passengers as Indian Railways launches special Vande Bharat train
Amid India-US tariff conflict, PM Modi to skip General Debate at high-level UNGA 80th session
PM Modi to skip General Debate at high-level UNGA 80th session
Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff film earns five times more than Vivek Agnihotri directorial
Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office: Tiger Shroff beats Vivek Agnihotri
Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war, says, 'We have lost India, Russia to...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war, says, 'We have lost India...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE