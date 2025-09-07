Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 LIVE UPDATES: When and where 'Blood Moon' will be visible in India, US; details here

Farah Khan defends Raj Kundra, hits back at netizen accusing him of ‘disrespecting’ Shilpa Shetty: 'You should not...'
This Indian film is called 'most controversial' movie premiering at TIFF 2025, it stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, is based on...; name is...
'Not allowed in....': Aly Goni breaks his silence after being criticised for not chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' with Jasmin Bhasin
What Is Indra Jatra? All you need to know about Nepal’s festival celebrating young living goddess
5 Bollywood action franchises, from Baaghi to Singham, that ruled the box office
Good news for Indian AI users: This tech giant to build Hindi AI chatbots, set to hire US-based contractors; not OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, it is...
Mira Rajput turns 31: A look at her inspiring journey from homemaker to successful entrepreneur
Neena Gupta’s Viral Travel Hack: Pack THIS homemade roti roll instead of airport snacks
Rain Hits Delhi-NCR: Showers in Noida, Ghaziabad as IMD warns of thunderstorms, rainfall, check weather of THESE states
Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba to resign after LDP election loss? Here's the truth
INDIA
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: The total lunar eclipse will begin at 11.00 pm IST on September 7 and end at 12.22 am IST on September 8.
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: A stunning celestial event is scheduled to occur in India tonight when a lunar eclipse occurs. A total lunar eclipse blood moon or chandra grahan 2025, will be seen nationwide on the evening of September 7-8, 2025. This unusual lunar eclipse in 2025 will show the Moon turning a deep red.
Astronomers predict that the lunar eclipse 2025 timing and date will enable spectators to witness the entire event. On September 7, the Chandra Grahan will achieve its greatest totality at 11:41 PM IST. The grahanam timings start at 8:58 PM IST. In big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, skywatchers particularly need to know the tomorrow grahan and tomorrow chandra grahan timings.
This time, the Blood Moon will not be seen to anyone in North and South America. The next opportunity for Americans to witness a total lunar eclipse is March 3, 2026, according to USA Today.
This lunar eclipse will be among the most dramatic of the decade, lasting 82 minutes during the totality phase, when the Moon is completely immersed in Earth's shadow.