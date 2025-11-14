Bikram Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: High-stake contest between BJP's Siddharth Saurav, INC's Anil Kumar; counting of votes begins

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party fails to make impact
The Bikram Assembly constituency of Bihar went to polls on November 06, 2025, in the first phase. It is Siddharth Saurav of the BJP vs Anil Kumar of the INC and others in Bikram Constituency
Bihar elections Bikram Constituency: The Bikram Assembly constituency of Bihar went to polls on November 06, 2025, in the first phase. The results will be announced today on November 14.
It is Siddharth Saurav of the BJP vs Anil Kumar of the INC and others in Bikram Constituency. The current MLA is INC’s Siddharth Saurav, who won by a margin of 35460 votes.
Bikram is one of the constituency in Patna. It is part of Pataliputra parliamentary constituency. This constituency see a tough tussle between BJP and INC.
In 2020, the Bikram constituency had 20.51 percent Scheduled Caste voter and 5 percent Muslims voters. Urban voters made up 11.05 percent of the total. Voters Turnout of Bikram assembly on 2020 Assembly Election was 58.59%.
