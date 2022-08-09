Bihar political crisis Live Updates: JD(U), RJD, BJP leaders meet as tension grows in NDA coalition

JD(U), RJD, BJP leaders meet as tension grows in NDA coalition | Photo: File

MLAs and leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal visited Rabri Devi, the wife of the party's leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, at her Patna home on Tuesday amid rumours of a continuing dispute between the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar.

According to Ajit Sharma, the leader of the Congress Bihar assembly party, the Mahagathbandhan, the state's broad opposition alliance, was represented at the RJD conference called by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the party's leader and the son of Lalu Yadav. Before the meeting, the RJD leaders who would be attending were asked to turn in their cell phones.

After Kumar skipped a major meeting of the NITI Aayog, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday and JD(U) leader RCP Singh submitted his resignation from the party, rumours of a developing split between the BJP-JD(U) i.e. the NDA coalition in Bihar increased.

READ | Bihar political crisis: Amid rift with BJP, Nitish Kumar's JD-U to join hands with RJD? Know top updates