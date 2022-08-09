Bihar political crisis Live Updates: JD(U), RJD, BJP leaders meet as tension grows in NDA coalition

MLAs and leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal visited Rabri Devi, the wife of the party's leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, at her Patna home on Tuesday amid rumours of a continuing dispute between the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar.
According to Ajit Sharma, the leader of the Congress Bihar assembly party, the Mahagathbandhan, the state's broad opposition alliance, was represented at the RJD conference called by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the party's leader and the son of Lalu Yadav. Before the meeting, the RJD leaders who would be attending were asked to turn in their cell phones.
After Kumar skipped a major meeting of the NITI Aayog, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday and JD(U) leader RCP Singh submitted his resignation from the party, rumours of a developing split between the BJP-JD(U) i.e. the NDA coalition in Bihar increased.
"Congratulations Nitish Kumar for the leadership of a new alliance in a new form...," National Parliamentary Board President of JD(U), Upendra Kushwaha wrote.
नये स्वरूप में नये गठबंधन के नेतृत्व की जवाबदेही के लिए श्री नीतीश कुमार जी को बधाई। नीतीश जी आगे बढ़िए। देश आपका इंतजार कर कर रहा है।— Upendra Kushwaha (@UpendraKushJDU) August 9, 2022
According to the sources, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has decided to end alliance with BJP after JD-U MLA meeting.
JP meeting concludes in Patna at the house of Dy. CM Tarkishore Prasad. Samrat Chaudhary, Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya, Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Nitin Navin, and Amrendra Pratap Singh resign. Core Committee meeting of the BJP will take place today in Patna.
"Don't want to make a comment but BJP never initiated anything that may stir up a controversy or create a situation of uncertainty among them. JD(U) will make a decision but BJP definitely wants Nitish Kumar to continue as CM," says Union Min Kaushal Kishore.
Don't want to make a comment on #BiharPoliticalSituation but BJP never initiated anything that may stir up a controversy or create a situation of uncertainty among them. JD(U) will make a decision but BJP definitely wants Nitish Kumar to continue as CM: Union Min Kaushal Kishore pic.twitter.com/ewWqLLlADp— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
CM Nitish Kumar will meet Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan today at 4 p.m. Meanwhile, JD (U) has ended, which was taking place at the chief minister's residence at 1 Anne Marg.