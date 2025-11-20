Bihar CM oath taking ceremony LIVE Updates: JDU chief Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for record 10th time today; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend the ceremony

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Chief Minister for an unprecedented 10th time today at a grand ceremony in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, marking the beginning of the ruling NDA's return to power in Bihar, only days after a resounding victory in the Assembly election. Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other key NDA leaders are scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony today.

Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the National Democratic Alliance's leader earlier on Wednesday after Samrat Chaudhary of the BJP recommended his name during the NDA meeting.

Following the meeting, Nitish Kumar headed to the Raj Bhavan, where he resigned as chief minister and sent letters of support from NDA allies to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, in an attempt to form a new administration.

"I attended the NDA legislature party meeting held in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislature," Nitish said after he was back at the Chief Minister's residence after staking claim to the government at the Raj Bhavan.

Chirag Paswan, the chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), congratulated the people of Bihar for their strong mandate at the NDA allies' meeting, stating, "Nitish ji will be the leader."

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

(With inputs from ANI)