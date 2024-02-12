Bihar Floor Test LIVE updates: Heavy security deployed outside Tejashwi Yadav's Patna residence

India
A crucial trust vote will take place today after Nitish Kumar took the oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the record ninth time after ditching its alliance with the RJD and forming a government with the BJP.'
Earlier this month, Nitish, who had reportedly gone into a sulk after not being named the convenor of INDIA, the Opposition bloc that took shape through his efforts, dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar and the national coalition to form a new government with the support of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Putting to rest frenzied speculations around his future and that of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Nitish resigned as chief minister on January 28, his second volte face in less than 18 months.
Snapping ties with the RJD and Congress, the JD(U) supremo formed the government with the support of the BJP and its partners in the NDA.
The JD(U) has 45 MLAs in the House of 243 while its partners, the BJP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), have 79 and 4 sitting legislators respectively. With the support of another Independent MLA, the NDA has 128 MLAs in the House against 115 of the Mahagathbandhan.To go past the majority mark in the House, the ruling alliance needs 122 votes.
On the police deployment outside Tejashwi's residence, RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav told ANI, "This has never happened (earlier) in any state in independent India. It's a legislative meeting (underway at Tejashwi's residence). Agar BJP kare (meeting) to 'raasleela' agar RJD kare toh 'character dheela (if BJP holds a similar meeting its deemed fine, but when the RJD goes into a huddle, they are frowned upon)."
#WATCH | Patna: On force deployed outside Tejashwi Yadav's residence, RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav says, "This has never happened (earlier) in any state in the independent India. It's a legislature's meeting...Agar BJP kare (meeting) to 'raasleela' agar RJD kare (if the… pic.twitter.com/GqpqO2LxAJ— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024
A heavy security cordon was thrown around the residence of the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, a day before the crucial floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state.
Amid huddles and shifting of MLAs to secure locations in the state or beyond ahead of the crucial trust vote, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alleged that the police personnel "wanted to enter (Tejashwi's) residence on any pretext and orchestrate untoward incidents against party MLAs".
#WATCH | Bihar: Heavy security force present outside the residence of former deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna.— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024
The Floor Test of the NDA government led by CM Nitish Kumar will be held in the Assembly today, February 12. pic.twitter.com/FEs87U0vin