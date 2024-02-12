Bihar Floor Test LIVE updates: Heavy security deployed outside Tejashwi Yadav's Patna residence

To go past the majority mark in the House, the ruling alliance needs 122 votes.

A crucial trust vote will take place today after Nitish Kumar took the oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the record ninth time after ditching its alliance with the RJD and forming a government with the BJP.'

Earlier this month, Nitish, who had reportedly gone into a sulk after not being named the convenor of INDIA, the Opposition bloc that took shape through his efforts, dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar and the national coalition to form a new government with the support of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Putting to rest frenzied speculations around his future and that of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Nitish resigned as chief minister on January 28, his second volte face in less than 18 months.

Snapping ties with the RJD and Congress, the JD(U) supremo formed the government with the support of the BJP and its partners in the NDA.

The JD(U) has 45 MLAs in the House of 243 while its partners, the BJP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), have 79 and 4 sitting legislators respectively. With the support of another Independent MLA, the NDA has 128 MLAs in the House against 115 of the Mahagathbandhan.To go past the majority mark in the House, the ruling alliance needs 122 votes.