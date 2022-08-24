Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: CM Nitish Kumar to prove Mahagathbandhan’s majority in assembly today

Major political changes occurred in Bihar earlier this month when Nitish Kumar resigned as chief minister after leaving the BJP-led NDA coalition. On August 10, Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record eighth time after uniting with the RJD and Congress. Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, will stand before the Vidhan Sabha for a vote of confidence on Wednesday.
Kumar opted to call a special assembly session on August 24 in order to demonstrate the Mahagathbandhan's majority on the Assembly floor during his first cabinet meeting after taking over. 164 out of 243 MLAs support the "Mahagathbandhan" in the Bihar Assembly.
"I would like to tell you that your No Confidence Motion (against him - the Speaker) is unclear. Eight of the nine people's letters, which were received, were not as per rule," says Speaker of the Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha in the House.
Before today's floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led government, BJP MLAs protest outside the Bihar Assembly.
Numerous RJD leaders' residence are being raided in connection with scams prior to the floor test. Supporters of Sunil Singh, RJD MLC and Chairman of Biscomaun Patna, assemble outside his residence in Patna in opposition of the CBI raid.
Raids are being conducted by the Agency in the state in relation to the alleged land-for-job scam.
Vijay Kumar Sinha declares defiantly that he won't leave his position as Speaker.
