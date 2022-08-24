Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: CM Nitish Kumar to prove Mahagathbandhan’s majority in assembly today

Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: CM Nitish Kumar to prove Mahagathbandhan’s majority on assembly today

Major political changes occurred in Bihar earlier this month when Nitish Kumar resigned as chief minister after leaving the BJP-led NDA coalition. On August 10, Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record eighth time after uniting with the RJD and Congress. Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, will stand before the Vidhan Sabha for a vote of confidence on Wednesday.

Kumar opted to call a special assembly session on August 24 in order to demonstrate the Mahagathbandhan's majority on the Assembly floor during his first cabinet meeting after taking over. 164 out of 243 MLAs support the "Mahagathbandhan" in the Bihar Assembly.