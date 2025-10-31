Bihar Elections 2025 live: NDA to release manifesto shortly

Earlier, the Opposition alliance, Mahagathbandhan—led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress—released its manifesto titled ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to unveil its joint manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Friday, October 31, 2025. Top leaders from all alliance partners are expected to attend the launch event.

Earlier, the Opposition alliance, Mahagathbandhan—led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress—released its manifesto titled ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’. The document promises that, if elected, the coalition will introduce a law within 20 days to ensure at least one government job for every family in the state.