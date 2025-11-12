Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA hails exit poll win prediction; INDIA bloc calls it 'far from reality'

Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa Sadanand ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union' with senior actress leaves Tanya Mittal jealous, fans react
Bihar Election 2025 LIVE: Multiple exit polls on Tuesday predicted a return of the NDA government in Bihar.
Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: Bihar on Tuesday witnessed a record-breaking turnout of nearly 69 per cent in the second and final phase of assembly polls. Hours after the polling concluded, several exit polls predicted that the NDA would retain power in the state. The ruling alliance hailed exit polls that projected a decisive victory for the Nitish Kumar–led alliance, while opposition INDIA bloc leaders termed such forecasts as 'far from reality'.
The exit polls conducted by various organisations on Tuesday predicted a return of the NDA government in the state, a poor show for the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' (INDIA bloc in local parlance), and a disappointing performance for former poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj.
While the Matrize Exit Poll forecast the NDA likely getting between 147-167 seats, the 'Mahagathbandhan' 70-90, and the Jan Suraaj between 0-2 seats, Dainik Bhaskar predicted 145-160 seats for the NDA and 73-91 for the 'Mahagathbandhan'.
The People's Insight predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 for the opposition bloc and 0-2 for Jan Suraaj, and the People's Pulse gave 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 to the INDIA bloc, and 0-5 to Prashant Kishore's party.
Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that the so-called ‘godi media’ that conducted these surveys is the same media that has previously misrepresented information from Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. "These surveys are part of a propaganda strategy by certain agencies under PM Narendra Modi, aimed at creating psychological pressure on people and officials during counting day..."