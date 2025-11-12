Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA hails exit poll win prediction; INDIA bloc calls it 'far from reality'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa Sadanand ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union' with senior actress leaves Tanya Mittal jealous, fans react

Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor goes missing, police on high alert

Major twist in Test cricket! ICC shelves two-tier model, eyes big overhaul for 2027–29 WTC cycle

Boost Your Skills and Career with 360 Training

Bihar Election 2025: Will Jan Suraaj Party harm BJP or RJD? Will it revolutionise Bihar politics or fade after debut?

90 crore were spent on a 6-minute sequence in this film, it eventually got edited out, became most expensive deleted scene ever

‘Flying Beast’ Gaurav Taneja targets Dhruv Rathee over his remarks on ‘terror attack’ post

Viral video: Dharmendra revealed his 'real strength is...', opened up about recovering from serious illness: 'Yeh aapke dilon se nikli...'

Shocking video shows woman dragged outside five-star hotel in Delhi; public demands action

'Real hunger and desire...': South Africa spinner issues stern warning to India ahead of Kolkata Test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa Sadanand ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union' with senior actress leaves Tanya Mittal jealous, fans react

Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union'

Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor goes missing, police on high alert

Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor go

Major twist in Test cricket! ICC shelves two-tier model, eyes big overhaul for 2027–29 WTC cycle

Major twist in Test cricket! ICC shelves two-tier model, eyes big overhaul for

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....

Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir

Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing, followed in her father's footsteps, made film debut with..., is now...

Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing

Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story

Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA hails exit poll win prediction; INDIA bloc calls it 'far from reality'

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE: Multiple exit polls on Tuesday predicted a return of the NDA government in Bihar.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 05:31 PM IST

Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA hails exit poll win prediction; INDIA bloc calls it 'far from reality'
Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE Updates
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates:  Bihar on Tuesday witnessed a record-breaking turnout of nearly 69 per cent in the second and final phase of assembly polls. Hours after the polling concluded, several exit polls predicted that the NDA would retain power in the state. The ruling alliance hailed exit polls that projected a decisive victory for the Nitish Kumar–led alliance, while opposition INDIA bloc leaders termed such forecasts as 'far from reality'.

What Exit Polls Predicted

The exit polls conducted by various organisations on Tuesday predicted a return of the NDA government in the state, a poor show for the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' (INDIA bloc in local parlance), and a disappointing performance for former poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj.

While the Matrize Exit Poll forecast the NDA likely getting between 147-167 seats, the 'Mahagathbandhan' 70-90, and the Jan Suraaj between 0-2 seats, Dainik Bhaskar predicted 145-160 seats for the NDA and 73-91 for the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

The People's Insight predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 for the opposition bloc and 0-2 for Jan Suraaj, and the People's Pulse gave 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 to the INDIA bloc, and 0-5 to Prashant Kishore's party.

LIVE BLOG

  • 12 Nov 2025, 05:11 PM

    Another exit poll predicts majority for NDA in Bihar

    Vote Vibe has predicted that the NDA will win between 125 and 145 seats. The majority mark is 122. The Mahagathbandhan has been projected to win between 95-115 seats.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 12 Nov 2025, 04:56 PM

    'Women have greatly influenced these elections': State BJP President Dilip Jaiswal

    "The recently concluded elections have clearly shown the mood of the voters. The NDA government is going to be formed in Bihar. Women have greatly influenced these elections...," he said.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 12 Nov 2025, 04:25 PM

    'Propaganda strategy': RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar exit polls

    Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that the so-called ‘godi media’ that conducted these surveys is the same media that has previously misrepresented information from Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. "These surveys are part of a propaganda strategy by certain agencies under PM Narendra Modi, aimed at creating psychological pressure on people and officials during counting day..."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa Sadanand ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union' with senior actress leaves Tanya Mittal jealous, fans react
Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union'
Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor goes missing, police on high alert
Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor go
Major twist in Test cricket! ICC shelves two-tier model, eyes big overhaul for 2027–29 WTC cycle
Major twist in Test cricket! ICC shelves two-tier model, eyes big overhaul for
Boost Your Skills and Career with 360 Training
Boost Your Skills and Career with 360 Training
Bihar Election 2025: Will Jan Suraaj Party harm BJP or RJD? Will it revolutionise Bihar politics or fade after debut?
Bihar Election 2025: Will Jan Suraaj Party harm BJP or RJD? Will it ...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir
Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing, followed in her father's footsteps, made film debut with..., is now...
Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, Abhay Deol's father, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE