Election Commission Bihar Assembly Results 2025 LIVE: Nitish Kumar's NDA crosses majority mark in EC trends

Bihar Election 2025 Result, Vote Counting Live Updates: The counting of votes for the 243-seat Bihar assembly elections 2025 will begin today at 8 am.

Bihar Election 2025 Final Results LIVE Updates: The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, conducted in two phases, recorded an active voter turnout across the state. The first phase of polling, held on November 6, saw a turnout of 65.08%, while the second phase registered a higher participation at 67.14%.

Counting of votes for all 243 assembly seats begins today at 8 AM, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) set to release constituency-wise updates throughout the day. By evening, early trends are expected to offer a clearer picture of whether the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is headed toward victory.

Under the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement, the JD(U) and the BJP are contesting 101 seats each, while the LJP (RV) is vying for 29 seats. Smaller allies RLM and HAM(S) have fielded candidates in six seats each.

On the Mahagathbandhan side, the RJD is contesting 143 seats, with the Congress fielding candidates in 61 constituencies. Left parties have also made a significant entry: CPI is contesting 9 seats, CPI(M) is fighting for 4, CPI(ML-L) for 20, and the VIP is competing in 15 seats.

With a simple majority mark of 122 seats required to form the government, all eyes are now on whether Tejashwi Yadav’s Grand Alliance can unseat the ruling combine or if Nitish Kumar’s NDA will retain control. The outcome of this high-stakes election will shape Bihar’s political direction for the coming years.