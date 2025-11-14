Election Commission Bihar Assembly Results 2025 LIVE: Nitish Kumar's NDA crosses majority mark in EC trends

Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' fail to convert crowd into votes?
Bihar Election Results 2025: Is Late gangster's son Osama Shahab winning or losing in RJD stronghold Raghunathpur constituency?
Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is winning or losing from Phulwari?
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday leads against RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat
Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing from Mokama?
Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer comedy drama
Who is Nitish Kumar's political heir? Why Bihar CM's son Nishant did not follow in his footsteps?
Bihar Election 2025: Is BJP's Shreyasi Singh winning or losing from Jamui?
INDIA
Bihar Election 2025 Result, Vote Counting Live Updates: The counting of votes for the 243-seat Bihar assembly elections 2025 will begin today at 8 am.
Bihar Election 2025 Final Results LIVE Updates: The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, conducted in two phases, recorded an active voter turnout across the state. The first phase of polling, held on November 6, saw a turnout of 65.08%, while the second phase registered a higher participation at 67.14%.
Counting of votes for all 243 assembly seats begins today at 8 AM, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) set to release constituency-wise updates throughout the day. By evening, early trends are expected to offer a clearer picture of whether the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is headed toward victory.
Under the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement, the JD(U) and the BJP are contesting 101 seats each, while the LJP (RV) is vying for 29 seats. Smaller allies RLM and HAM(S) have fielded candidates in six seats each.
On the Mahagathbandhan side, the RJD is contesting 143 seats, with the Congress fielding candidates in 61 constituencies. Left parties have also made a significant entry: CPI is contesting 9 seats, CPI(M) is fighting for 4, CPI(ML-L) for 20, and the VIP is competing in 15 seats.
With a simple majority mark of 122 seats required to form the government, all eyes are now on whether Tejashwi Yadav’s Grand Alliance can unseat the ruling combine or if Nitish Kumar’s NDA will retain control. The outcome of this high-stakes election will shape Bihar’s political direction for the coming years.
Samrat Chaudhary, who emerged as one of the coalition’s prominent faces during the campaign, is ahead in Tarapur. His lead signals that the NDA’s strategy and outreach may be resonating in key regions.
NDA is leading on 85 seats and the Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 56 seats, as per early Bihar election result trends.
As per early trends, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ahead on 53 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is leading in 29 constituencies. The Jan Suraaj party has taken the lead in two seats as well. Counting of votes for all 243 constituencies began at 8 am amid tight security. Officials began tallying postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes scheduled to start at 8:30 am.
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live: Tejashwi Yadav ahead in Raghopur
Raghopur is situated in Bihar's Vaishali district. This constituency will experience a high-stake battle. Raghopur is a stronghold of the Yadav family. Lalu Prasad Yadav secured victories here twice in 1995 and 2000, while his wife, Rabri Devi, won the seat three times. Both have served as Chief Ministers while representing Raghopur.
Bihar Counting Live Update: Real-time Bihar elections results 2025 on mobile, laptop
As counting begins by 8 am today, it will be interesting to see the unravelling of the primary contest between two major alliances: the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), also known as the INDIA bloc.
Early trends show an advantage for NDA and CM Nitish Kumar eyes fifth term in office, banking on his long political legacy, administrative experience and shifting alliances that have defined Bihar’s electoral landscape for nearly two decades.
Counting for the Bihar elections 2025 began at 8 am across the state's 243 constituencies, with heightened security at various counting centres. The process began at 8 am today, with postal ballot counting starting first, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am.
Ahead of the Counting across 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar, Janata Dal (United) on Friday predicted its victory, saying on social media that only a few hours are left before the "government of good governance" returns.
In a post on X, Janata Dal (United) shared, 'Just a few hours to wait, the government of good governance is returning once again (Bus kuch ghanto ka intejaar, fir se aa rahi hai sushan ki sarkar).'
Bihar Counting Live Update: Bihar recorded a 57.29% voter turnout in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Election. The NDA was able to form the government despite the RJD emerging as the single largest party with 75 seats. The Congress's poor performance prevented the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the biggest party with 75 seats, from forming the government. Later, Nitish Kumar became Chief Minister of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which went on to establish the government. Kumar took the top job despite his party winning 43 seats, much below the BJP's 74 seats.
In the two phases of the elections for the 243-member assembly on November 6 and November 11, Bihar recorded a remarkable voter turnout of 67.13%. The electoral fate of 2,616 candidates could be decided by a total of 7.45 crore voters.
Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the chief ministerial face of the INDIA bloc, is contesting from Raghopur against Chanchal Singh of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party; deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary from Tarapur and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai; BJP candidate and folk singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar; Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav from Mahua; BJP's Awadhesh Singh from Hajipur; and Congress’s Kamrul Hoda from Kishanganj, who is running against BJP's Sweety Singh. In addition, famous musician Shatrughan Kumar, aka Khesari Lal, is contesting against BJP candidate Chhoti Kumari from the Chapra constituency.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin counting for the 243-seat Bihar assembly elections at 8 am, and trends are likely to emerge soon after. The ECI has designated 46 counting centres across 38 districts in the state. The ECI will announce the results of seats throughout the day, giving us a clear picture by evening of the winner.