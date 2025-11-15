Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: PM Modi hails NDA's 'historic' win, says 'Bihar voted for genuine social justice'

Hailing the NDA's landslide win in Bihar polls, PM Modi on Friday said the nation is now voting for 'genuine social justice - a vision where every family is granted opportunity, respect, and equality. A society where there is no room for appeasement.'

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has won a decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, crossing the majority mark with more than 202 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party in the alliance with 89 seats, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) JD(U) secured 85 seats. Chirag Paswan’s LJP-RV added 19 seats to the NDA tally.

On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan suffered a major setback, winning only 35 seats and falling far short of the halfway mark. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) managed 25 seats, and the Congress secured just 6. With this outcome, the election turned out to be heavily one-sided. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which had positioned itself as a new alternative, failed to make any impact and won zero seats.

In terms of vote share, the NDA finished ahead with 46.52%. Within the alliance, the BJP received 20.08% of the votes, followed by JD(U) with 19.26%. The LJP (RV) got 4.97%, HAM (S) 1.18%, and the RLM 1.03%.

The Mahagathbandhan recorded a combined vote share of 37.64%. The RJD led the bloc with 23%, while the Congress got 8.71%. The Left parties secured 4.18%, VIP received 1.38%, and the IIP got 0.37%. The Congress narrowly avoided matching its lowest-ever seat count of 4, recorded in 2010. The RJD also came close to its worst performance from the same year, when it had won 24 seats.