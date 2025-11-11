Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Voting LIVE: Voting for 2nd phase begins, 3.7 crore voters to decide fate of 1302 candidates

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and She

Preparations are underway for the second and last phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, where 3.7 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates across 122 constituencies today.

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Phase 2 voting has begun at 7:00 am and will continue until 6:00 pm.

According to the poll panel, up to 37 million voters, including 17.4 million women, are eligible to vote today. There are 45,399 polling stations where voting is being held.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 66 seats in the 2020 assembly elections, while the Mahagathbandhan won 49 of the 122 seats up for election today. In 2020, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and an Independent each won one seat, while the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won five.

Power Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), Industries Minister Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), and Fisheries Resources Minister Renu Devi (Bettiah), a former deputy chief minister, are among the prominent politicians competing today.

The campaign saw the NDA banking on its development track record, while the INDIA bloc sought to tap into youth discontent, unemployment, and social justice narratives.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance are the primary contenders in Bihar. Among other parties, the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) make up the ruling NDA. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress are the principal parties of the Mahagathbandhan, also known as the Grand Alliance.

Asaduddin Owais's AIMIM and Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party are also involved. In the second phase of the 2020 election, the MIM won five seats in Seemachal.

The ruling NDA is seeking re-election, banking on the 20-year rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. Votes on anti-incumbency, misgovernance, and employment pledges are being sought by the opposition Mahagathbandhan.