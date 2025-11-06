Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Phase 1 voting underway; 13.13% voter turnout recorded till 9 am

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: The first phase of voting in Bihar will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates. On November 11, the second round of assembly elections will be held, and the results will be announced on November 14.

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: Today is the first phase of the Bihar elections. Voters will decide the fate of hundreds of candidates in the first phase by casting ballots in 121 constituencies located in 18 districts out of a total of 243.

The polling began at 7 a.m. and will conclude at 6 p.m. However, voting in Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahishi, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, and 56 polling places in the Suryagarha Assembly segment has been shortened to 5 p.m. due to security concerns.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan, the opposition alliance, are the leading contenders. Among other parties, the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) make up the ruling NDA. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress are the principal parties of the Mahagathbandhan, also known as the Grand Alliance.

Both the ruling and opposition parties made every effort to reach out to voters on the final day of the first phase campaign, which concluded at 6 PM on Wednesday.

Relying on Nitish Kumar's 20-year rule in the state and the PM Modi government's 11-year tenure at the federal level, the ruling NDA is running for reelection. Votes on anti-incumbency, misgovernance, and employment pledges are being sought by the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj and Asaduddin Owais's AIMIM are also in the fray.