Bihar Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Phase 1 voting underway; 13.13% voter turnout recorded till 9 am

INDIA
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: The first phase of voting in Bihar will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates. On November 11, the second round of assembly elections will be held, and the results will be announced on November 14.
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: Today is the first phase of the Bihar elections. Voters will decide the fate of hundreds of candidates in the first phase by casting ballots in 121 constituencies located in 18 districts out of a total of 243.
The polling began at 7 a.m. and will conclude at 6 p.m. However, voting in Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahishi, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, and 56 polling places in the Suryagarha Assembly segment has been shortened to 5 p.m. due to security concerns.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan, the opposition alliance, are the leading contenders. Among other parties, the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) make up the ruling NDA. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress are the principal parties of the Mahagathbandhan, also known as the Grand Alliance.
Both the ruling and opposition parties made every effort to reach out to voters on the final day of the first phase campaign, which concluded at 6 PM on Wednesday.
Relying on Nitish Kumar's 20-year rule in the state and the PM Modi government's 11-year tenure at the federal level, the ruling NDA is running for reelection. Votes on anti-incumbency, misgovernance, and employment pledges are being sought by the opposition Mahagathbandhan.
Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj and Asaduddin Owais's AIMIM are also in the fray.
A voter turnout of 13.13 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.
The highest voter turnout of 15.27 per cent was recorded in Saharsa district of the state among all districts, while Lakhisarai recorded a sluggish turnout of 7 per cent.
As of 9 am, a voter turnout of 14.60 per cent was recorded in Begusarai district, followed by 13.11 per cent in Bhojpur, 13.28 per cent in Buxar, 12.48 per cent in Darbhanga, 13.97 per cent in Gopalganj, 14.15 per cent in Khagaria, 13.74 per cent in Madhepura, 13.37 per cent in Munger, 14.38 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 12.45 per cent in Nalanda, 11.22 per cent in Patna, 12.86 per cent in Samastipur, 13.30 per cent in Saran, 12.97 per cent in Sheikhpura, 13.35 per cent in Siwan and 14.30 per cent in Vaishali.
Former Bihar CM and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his wife Rabri Devi, son and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, cast their vote in Patna. Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav and his sister Misha Bharti were also with the family to cast her vote as the polling in the 121 constituencies in the first phase of the election is underway.
The RJD chief Lalu Yadav assured that the election would bring a change in Bihar, while Tejashwi Yadav appealed to the voters to bring change in Bihar.
"There will be a change on November 14, bring change, form a new government," Tejashwi said.
RJD leader Misa Bharti also appealed to the voters, "I just want to say that everyone should cast their votes keeping the future of their children in mind"
Union Minister and LJP(RV) Chief Chirag Paswan casts vote, says 'I urge everyone to exercise...'
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Alinagar candidate Maithili Thakur on Thursday visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Alinagar, Darbhanga district, as the first phase of the Bihar elections commenced today.
Thakur is the candidate from Constituency 81, Alinagar, which started polling early on Thursday morning
As she arrived to vote, former CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi said, "My best wishes to both my sons. Tej Pratap is contesting on his own. I am their mother. Good luck to both of them."
She says, "I appeal to the people of Bihar to step out and vote and don't forget your right to vote..."
Former Bihar CM and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at a polling station in Patna
Bihar CM and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at a polling station in Patna to cast his vote for the first phase - Watch
As Bihar votes for the first phase of assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people of Bihar to participate in the festival of democracy with full enthusiasm to exercise their voting rights.
The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.
The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav is seeking a third consecutive victory from Raghopur in Vaishali district. He faces Satish Kumar of the BJP, representing the NDA, and Chanchal Kumar of the JSP. The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.