Bihar Election 2025 LIVE UPDATE: Victory procession in Patna prohibited as Modal Code of Conduct extended till Nov 16; Result tomorrow

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE UPDATE: The final verdict on the Bihar election results is expected to be announced on Friday, 14 November. The exit polls predict a clean sweep victory for the NDA, while the Mahagathbandhan's CM face, Tejashwi Yadav, claims government change this time.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 10:11 AM IST

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE UPDATE: Victory procession in Patna prohibited as Modal Code of Conduct extended till Nov 16; Result tomorrow
The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE UPDATE: The Bihar election 2025 has concluded, with voting wrapping up in two phases on November 6 and 11. Now, the state awaits the final results on November 14. According to the exit polls prediction, though not always accurate, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP, could secure 133–167 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member assembly. The Mahagathbandhan (MGB), headed by Tejashwi Yadav, trails behind with 70–118 seats, while Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), founded by Prashant Kishor, is expected to win 0–5 seats. 

Key Pollster Predictions:
- Dainik Bhaskar: NDA 145–160, MGB 73–91
- Axis My India: NDA 121–141, MGB 98–118
- Matrize: NDA 147–167, MGB 70–90
- Today’s Chanakya: NDA 148–172, MGB 65–89
- People’s Pulse: NDA 133–159, MGB 75–101
- JVC-Polls: NDA 135–150, MGB 88–103

While the BJP is anticipating a projected victory with 501 kg of laddus, Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan’s CM candidate, remains optimistic, asserting “the government will change this time”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated 'vote theft' charges against the Election Commission (EC) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The final verdict on the Bihar election results is expected to be announced on Friday, 14 November. 

Check Bihar Election 2025 LIVE UPDATES here

LIVE BLOG

  • 13 Nov 2025, 09:53 AM

    RJD accuses Rohtas district administration of "sneaking" EVMs into the Sasaram counting centre (Vajra Griha) without notice



    Rashtriya Janata Dal, in a series of posts on X, demanded CCTV footage release, alleging that a truck with "boxes" entered the centre; drivers were let go and CCTV cameras were switched off (2 p.m. onward).
    The party leaders demanded ECI/Bihar CEO clarification on footage transparency. They warned of mobilising people to prevent "vote theft" if no response.
     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Nov 2025, 09:20 AM

    What are key constituencies critical for NDA's victory?



    Reportedly, Shahabad, Magadh, and Seemanchal constituencies will hold the key to power this time as the NDA faces a significant challenge in these areas to make up for its previous defeats
    1. Shahabad (4 districts: Bhojpur, Rohtas, Kaimur, Buxar): NDA won 2/22 seats in 2020; now aiming to win in Kaimur, Rohtas, Buxar.
    2. Magadh (Gaya, Jehanabad, Arwal, Aurangabad): NDA won 5/26 seats in 2020; targeting 21 lost seats.
    3. Seemanchal (Purnia, Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj): NDA holds 12/20 seats, zero in Kishanganj; focusing on development, infiltration issues.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Nov 2025, 08:38 AM

    Bihar Election 2025: Victory procession in Patna prohibited as Modal Code of Conduct extended till Nov 16



    The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Patna district until November 16, 2025, to ensure law and order during and after the Bihar election vote count on November 14. Announced by the District Administration, the move prohibits victory processions, public gatherings, and the use of sound amplification devices. 

    A prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS, 2023) is in effect, with strict penalties for violations. Authorities have deployed heavy security, established a 24/7 control room (0612-2219810/2219234), and urged citizens to maintain peace. The Modal Code of Conduct, active since October 6, applies to all 14 assembly constituencies in Patna, with counting at AN College.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Nov 2025, 07:02 AM

    RJD candidates and workers create a ruckus outside a strong room in Bihar

    The party leaders staged a protest following allegations that a suspicious truck with empty tin boxes entered the EVM storage facility late at night. The District Magistrate and SP intervened to calm the situation. Vote counting for the Bihar Assembly Elections is scheduled for tomorrow, November 14.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Nov 2025, 07:00 AM

    Rahul Gandhi claims that democracy in India is being “murdered live"

    On Wednesday, the Congress leader reiterated his allegations of electoral manipulation against the Election Commission (EC) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Millions of BJP workers are roaming freely across states, casting votes multiple times. To cover up this theft, all evidence is being erased. The BJP and the Election Commission are openly stealing votes — the murder of democracy is unfolding live,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.
     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Nov 2025, 06:56 AM

    Today’s Chanakya predicts a decisive NDA win in Bihar

    The pollsters are forecasting 148–172 seats for the ruling alliance, 65–89 seats for the INDIA bloc, and 3–9 seats for others (including Jan Suraaj Party). Results are due November 14 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Nov 2025, 06:54 AM

    Bihar Election 2025 Result



    Bihar’s election results are set for November 14, following two-phase voting on November 6 and 11. Exit polls predict a comfortable NDA win (133–167 seats), with the Mahagathbandhan trailing (70–102 seats). The majority mark is 122 in the 243-seat assembly. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
