Bihar Election 2025 LIVE UPDATE: Victory procession in Patna prohibited as Modal Code of Conduct extended till Nov 16; Result tomorrow

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE UPDATE: The final verdict on the Bihar election results is expected to be announced on Friday, 14 November. The exit polls predict a clean sweep victory for the NDA, while the Mahagathbandhan's CM face, Tejashwi Yadav, claims government change this time.
The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE UPDATE: The Bihar election 2025 has concluded, with voting wrapping up in two phases on November 6 and 11. Now, the state awaits the final results on November 14. According to the exit polls prediction, though not always accurate, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP, could secure 133–167 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member assembly. The Mahagathbandhan (MGB), headed by Tejashwi Yadav, trails behind with 70–118 seats, while Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), founded by Prashant Kishor, is expected to win 0–5 seats.
Key Pollster Predictions:
- Dainik Bhaskar: NDA 145–160, MGB 73–91
- Axis My India: NDA 121–141, MGB 98–118
- Matrize: NDA 147–167, MGB 70–90
- Today’s Chanakya: NDA 148–172, MGB 65–89
- People’s Pulse: NDA 133–159, MGB 75–101
- JVC-Polls: NDA 135–150, MGB 88–103
While the BJP is anticipating a projected victory with 501 kg of laddus, Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan’s CM candidate, remains optimistic, asserting “the government will change this time”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated 'vote theft' charges against the Election Commission (EC) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The final verdict on the Bihar election results is expected to be announced on Friday, 14 November.
Check Bihar Election 2025 LIVE UPDATES here
A prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS, 2023) is in effect, with strict penalties for violations. Authorities have deployed heavy security, established a 24/7 control room (0612-2219810/2219234), and urged citizens to maintain peace. The Modal Code of Conduct, active since October 6, applies to all 14 assembly constituencies in Patna, with counting at AN College.
The party leaders staged a protest following allegations that a suspicious truck with empty tin boxes entered the EVM storage facility late at night. The District Magistrate and SP intervened to calm the situation. Vote counting for the Bihar Assembly Elections is scheduled for tomorrow, November 14.
On Wednesday, the Congress leader reiterated his allegations of electoral manipulation against the Election Commission (EC) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Millions of BJP workers are roaming freely across states, casting votes multiple times. To cover up this theft, all evidence is being erased. The BJP and the Election Commission are openly stealing votes — the murder of democracy is unfolding live,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.