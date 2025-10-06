Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: Election Commission to announce poll schedule shortly

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

October 2025 Movie Releases: Must-watch Bollywood, Hollywood films, from action, thriller to romance drama

Why Hamas will not lay down arms, recognize Israel under Trump's Gaza Plan? Know about its 1988 charter, that vows to 'eliminate Israel'

ChatGPT down again: Hundreds of users unable to use OpenAI's popular chatbot

Pawan Singh faces backlash after wife Jyoti levels allegations of adultery, harassment: 'You should be ashamed of...'

Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to 3 US and Japanese scientists, here's what we know about their research

Is October 7 a public holiday? Why are schools, colleges in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh closed tomorrow? Know reason here

Iran set to remove 4 zeros from its currency; What does it means?

Karwa Chauth 2025: Observing fast for first time? Check tips, mistakes to avoid, and how to make it memorable

Who is Rakesh Kishore? Supreme Court lawyer who tried to throw shoe at CJI BR Gavai

China unveils world’s tallest bridge, discover top 10 sky-high bridges worldwide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why Hamas will not lay down arms, recognize Israel under Trump's Gaza Plan? Know about its 1988 charter, that vows to 'eliminate Israel'

Why Hamas will not lay down arms, recognize Israel? Know about 1988 charter...

ChatGPT down again: Hundreds of users unable to use OpenAI's popular chatbot

ChatGPT down: Hundreds of users unable to use OpenAI chatbot

Pawan Singh faces backlash after wife Jyoti levels allegations of adultery, harassment: 'You should be ashamed of...'

Pawan Singh faces backlash after wife Jyoti levels allegations of adultery

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: Election Commission to announce poll schedule shortly

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Voting Dates Live: The term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 04:08 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: Election Commission to announce poll schedule shortly
Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bihar Election Date Announcement Live Updates: The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce the schedule for the Bihar legislative assembly polls at 4 pm today. The poll body has convened a press conference at 4 pm. The term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22. Political parties have urged the EC to hold the polls immediately after the Chhath festival, which will be celebrated at the end of October, to ensure greater voter participation as a large number of people employed outside return home for festivities. The 2020 assembly polls in the state were held in three phases under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Present situation in Bihar

In the 243-member Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan has 111. In NDA, the BJP has 80 seats, JD(U) 45 and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) 4. The NDA also has the support of two Independents. While in the rival Mahagathbandhan camp, the RJD has support of 77 MLAs, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.

Bihar CM inaugurates 3.45-km corridor of Patna Metro

Hours ahead of the announcement of the assembly elections in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a section of the Patna Metro on Monday. A 3.45-km-long elevated corridor, covering three stations -- Patliputra Bus Terminal, Zero Mile, and Bhoothnath, was opened as part of the "priority corridor".

You can watch LIVE press conference of Election Commission here:

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 06 Oct 2025, 04:06 PM

    CEC on Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR)

    "We have cleaned up the electoral rolls of Bihar as part of Special Intensive Revision. Names can be added up to 10 days before the nomination process," he said.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2025, 04:04 PM

    First election in Bihar after SIR

    Recently, the Election Commission published the final voters’ list for the Bihar Assembly elections. According to this final list, 7.42 crore voters have been included in the list, who will be able to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly elections.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2025, 04:02 PM

    Election Commission begins press conference on Bihar Election schedule

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2025, 03:39 PM

    WATCH LIVE: Press Conference of Election Commission

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2025, 03:35 PM

    AAP releases 1st first list of 11 candidates

    The AAP has released its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, hours before the announcement of poll dates.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Isha Ambani once shared that her twins were born through IVF: 'Nothing to be ashamed'
Isha Ambani once shared that her twins were born through IVF: 'Nothing to be ash
Hamas welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan with conditions; what are they?
Hamas welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan with conditions; what are they?
Madhuri Dixit avoided being clicked with Sanjay Dutt post-arrest: ‘She was afraid…’
Madhuri Dixit avoided being clicked with Sanjay Dutt post-arrest: ‘She was afrai
Who is Sujith Vishwajit? Indian-origin fintech founder hired by Sam Altman's OpenAI
Who is Sujith Vishwajit? Indian-origin fintech founder hired by Sam Altman...
Sunjay Kapur's inheritance battle: Sister makes SHOCKING statement on Priya Sachdev for 'destroying' Karisma Kapoor's marriage: 'Dad was totally against Priya
Sunjay Kapur's inheritance battle: Sister makes SHOCKING statement on Priya
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE