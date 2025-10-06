Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: Election Commission to announce poll schedule shortly

October 2025 Movie Releases: Must-watch Bollywood, Hollywood films, from action, thriller to romance drama
INDIA
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Voting Dates Live: The term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22.
Bihar Election Date Announcement Live Updates: The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce the schedule for the Bihar legislative assembly polls at 4 pm today. The poll body has convened a press conference at 4 pm. The term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22. Political parties have urged the EC to hold the polls immediately after the Chhath festival, which will be celebrated at the end of October, to ensure greater voter participation as a large number of people employed outside return home for festivities. The 2020 assembly polls in the state were held in three phases under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the 243-member Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan has 111. In NDA, the BJP has 80 seats, JD(U) 45 and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) 4. The NDA also has the support of two Independents. While in the rival Mahagathbandhan camp, the RJD has support of 77 MLAs, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.
Hours ahead of the announcement of the assembly elections in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a section of the Patna Metro on Monday. A 3.45-km-long elevated corridor, covering three stations -- Patliputra Bus Terminal, Zero Mile, and Bhoothnath, was opened as part of the "priority corridor".
You can watch LIVE press conference of Election Commission here:
Recently, the Election Commission published the final voters’ list for the Bihar Assembly elections. According to this final list, 7.42 crore voters have been included in the list, who will be able to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly elections.
The AAP has released its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, hours before the announcement of poll dates.
बिहार में आम आदमी पार्टी का चुनावी धमाका!— Aam Aadmi Party - Bihar (@AAPBihar) October 6, 2025
आम आदमी पार्टी उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी
बिहार प्रदेश प्रभारी @AAPAjeshYadav सहप्रभारी @aapabhinav और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष @RakeshAAPBihar ने प्रेसवार्ता कर 11 लोगों की सूची जारी की।#बिहार_में_भी_केजरीवाल… pic.twitter.com/xs6RLBLPPJ