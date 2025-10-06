Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: Election Commission to announce poll schedule shortly

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Voting Dates Live: The term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22.

Bihar Election Date Announcement Live Updates: The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce the schedule for the Bihar legislative assembly polls at 4 pm today. The poll body has convened a press conference at 4 pm. The term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22. Political parties have urged the EC to hold the polls immediately after the Chhath festival, which will be celebrated at the end of October, to ensure greater voter participation as a large number of people employed outside return home for festivities. The 2020 assembly polls in the state were held in three phases under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Present situation in Bihar

In the 243-member Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan has 111. In NDA, the BJP has 80 seats, JD(U) 45 and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) 4. The NDA also has the support of two Independents. While in the rival Mahagathbandhan camp, the RJD has support of 77 MLAs, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.

Bihar CM inaugurates 3.45-km corridor of Patna Metro

Hours ahead of the announcement of the assembly elections in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a section of the Patna Metro on Monday. A 3.45-km-long elevated corridor, covering three stations -- Patliputra Bus Terminal, Zero Mile, and Bhoothnath, was opened as part of the "priority corridor".

