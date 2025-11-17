FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mahima Chaudhry admits she had 'no symptoms' of breast cancer, reveals how it can be detected: 'Cancer is something that you can't recognise'

'It is time to...': BJP's Maithili Thakur says after Bihar Assembly election win

Ex-RJD leader Madan Shah, who tore kurta, cried after denied ticket, REACTS to his RJD's 25 seats prediction: 'My curse came true...', WATCH

Pati Patni Aur Panga winner: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla bag the 'Sarvagun Sampann jodi' title

SIR claims a life in Kerala? 44-year-old BLO dies by suicide, family alleges...

'Rs 10,000 mein...': Mahagathbandhan's deputy CM face Mukesh Sahani on Bihar election result

Tejashwi Yadav blamed sister Rohini Acharya for RJD's debacle in Bihar elections? Report claims he said, 'tumhara haay lag gaya...'

IND vs PAK: Maaz Sadaqat's 79*, Shahid Aziz's bowling lead Pakistan A to 8-wicket win over India A in Asia Cup Rising Stars

Why Sanju Samson left Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026? Franchise owner makes big revelation

Aditi Rao Hydari issues warning after impersonator reaches out on WhatsApp for photoshoots: 'I don't use any personal...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mahima Chaudhry admits she had 'no symptoms' of breast cancer, reveals how it can be detected: 'Cancer is something that you can't recognise'

Mahima Chaudhry admits she had 'no symptoms' of breast cancer

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: NDA's oath ceremony likely on November 20 in Gandhi Maidan

Bihar election results 2025: NDA's oath ceremony likely on November 20

'It is time to...': BJP's Maithili Thakur says after Bihar Assembly election win

'It is time to...': BJP's Maithili Thakur after Bihar election win

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns in crores: Know her educational qualifications

Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns

Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM 10th time: A look at India's longest-serving chief ministers

A look at longest-serving chief ministers in India

Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parineeti Chopra, see pics

Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parin

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: NDA's oath ceremony likely on November 20 in Gandhi Maidan

NDA secured 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. The BJP won 89 seats, becoming the single largest party in Bihar. JD(U) won 85 seats.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 07:05 AM IST

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: NDA's oath ceremony likely on November 20 in Gandhi Maidan
Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the Bihar assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious, pushing the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan to unexpected results and making the BJP the single largest party in the assembly. NDA leaders stated on Saturday that the Bihar government would be formed in two or three days. Dilip Jaiswal, the president of the Bihar BJP, also visited and congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence.

In addition to the poll defeat, the Yadav family is dealing with another major crisis. Rohini Acharya, the daughter of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, announced her resignation from politics on Saturday.

In the 243-member House, the ruling NDA won 202 seats, or a three-fourths majority. With 89 seats, the BJP emerged as the largest party in Bihar. 85 seats were won by JD(U).

Despite being in the opposition, the RJD suffered a significant defeat as it was dropped to 25 seats from its previous position as the largest party. Six seats were won by Congress.

Rohini Acharya, the daughter of Lalu Yadav, declared on Saturday that she was 'quitting politics' and 'disowning' her family. She attributed the outcome to two of her brother Tejashwi Yadav's close associates.

LIVE BLOG

  • 17 Nov 2025, 06:57 AM

    'Nitish Kumar will be face for CM post': Jitan Ram Manjhi

    Union Minister and HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday met Union Minister and BJP Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi, while ruling out any talks on cabinet berths, asserting that Nitish Kumar will be the face for the Chief Minister's post.

    Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde was also present during the meeting. Earlier today, Manjhi had told ANI that his discussion with Pradhan would not involve any ministerial positions, "We will not discuss any ministerial position. I need to discuss certain issues with him. One thing is clear: Nitish Kumar will be the face for the Chief Minister's post." (ANI)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 17 Nov 2025, 06:57 AM

    NDA's Oath Ceremony Likely On November 20 In Bihar's Gandhi Maidan

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to hold its swearing-in ceremony on November 20 in Bihar’s Gandhi Maidan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other NDA leaders are expected to attend the grand evening.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mahima Chaudhry admits she had 'no symptoms' of breast cancer, reveals how it can be detected: 'Cancer is something that you can't recognise'
Mahima Chaudhry admits she had 'no symptoms' of breast cancer
'It is time to...': BJP's Maithili Thakur says after Bihar Assembly election win
'It is time to...': BJP's Maithili Thakur after Bihar election win
Ex-RJD leader Madan Shah, who tore kurta, cried after denied ticket, REACTS to his RJD's 25 seats prediction: 'My curse came true...', WATCH
Ex-RJD leader Madan Shah, who tore kurta, cried after denied ticket...
Pati Patni Aur Panga winner: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla bag the 'Sarvagun Sampann jodi' title
Pati Patni Aur Panga winner: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla bag the 'Sarvagun Sam
SIR claims a life in Kerala? 44-year-old BLO dies by suicide, family alleges...
SIR claims a life in Kerala? 44-year-old BLO dies by suicide, family alleges...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns in crores: Know her educational qualifications
Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns
Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM 10th time: A look at India's longest-serving chief ministers
A look at longest-serving chief ministers in India
Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parineeti Chopra, see pics
Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parin
Meet Lerisha Munsamy, beautiful wife of star South Africa cricketer with surprising India connection, she is a professional..., his name is...
Meet Lerisha Munsamy, beautiful wife of star South Africa cricketer with surpris
Latest OTT Releases (November 17 to November 23, 2025): 5 new movies, web series to watch this week on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and other OTT platforms
Latest OTT Releases (November 17 to November 23, 2025): 5 new movies, web series
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE