Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: NDA's oath ceremony likely on November 20 in Gandhi Maidan

INDIA
NDA secured 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. The BJP won 89 seats, becoming the single largest party in Bihar. JD(U) won 85 seats.
In the Bihar assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious, pushing the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan to unexpected results and making the BJP the single largest party in the assembly. NDA leaders stated on Saturday that the Bihar government would be formed in two or three days. Dilip Jaiswal, the president of the Bihar BJP, also visited and congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence.
In addition to the poll defeat, the Yadav family is dealing with another major crisis. Rohini Acharya, the daughter of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, announced her resignation from politics on Saturday.
In the 243-member House, the ruling NDA won 202 seats, or a three-fourths majority. With 89 seats, the BJP emerged as the largest party in Bihar. 85 seats were won by JD(U).
Despite being in the opposition, the RJD suffered a significant defeat as it was dropped to 25 seats from its previous position as the largest party. Six seats were won by Congress.
Rohini Acharya, the daughter of Lalu Yadav, declared on Saturday that she was 'quitting politics' and 'disowning' her family. She attributed the outcome to two of her brother Tejashwi Yadav's close associates.
Union Minister and HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday met Union Minister and BJP Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi, while ruling out any talks on cabinet berths, asserting that Nitish Kumar will be the face for the Chief Minister's post.
Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde was also present during the meeting. Earlier today, Manjhi had told ANI that his discussion with Pradhan would not involve any ministerial positions, "We will not discuss any ministerial position. I need to discuss certain issues with him. One thing is clear: Nitish Kumar will be the face for the Chief Minister's post." (ANI)
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to hold its swearing-in ceremony on November 20 in Bihar’s Gandhi Maidan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other NDA leaders are expected to attend the grand evening.