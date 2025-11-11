Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Peoples Pulse predicts clear edge for NDA

'Kutta bana denge': Netizens want PM Narendra Modi, Colors TV to shut down Bigg Boss 19 after Amaal Mallik abuses...
Bihar Election 2025: Will Nitish Kumar return as CM? Exit polls predict...
Advantage Mahagathbandhan? What surprise voting turnout means for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 result?
Prem Chopra latest health update: Veteran actor is NOT in ICU, legendary villain will be discharged from Lilavati Hospital in...
Baseer Ali says Bigg Boss 19 contestants are 'bullsh*t', adds Rise And Fall had better people: 'You're just filling anybody but...'
What is white collar terror ecosystem? How Pakistan and its ISI, LeT, JeM shift focus to urban, educated people?
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Pulwama Police detain Dr Umar’s father; check details
Pakistan blast: Death toll in Islamabad court suicide bombing climbs to 12
Red Fort Blast: Amit Shah's BIG directive to agencies, says, 'Hunt down each and every culprit behind incident'
Bigg Boss 19: Mid-week eviction alert: Kunickaa Sadanand vs Mridul Tiwari, public chooses to SAVE..., this contestant gets evicted, netizens react
INDIA
Bihar Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 per cent recorded in the second phase of the Bihar elections.
Bihar Exit Polls LIVE: Bihar has recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 per cent, provisionally, at the close of polling in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly elections, seen as a veritable referendum on the state’s longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Now, all eyes are on exit polls, which predict the likely outcome of an election and help understand the voter preferences.
These polls are conducted after voters leave the polling stations and gauge how the people voted and why. However, they are not always accurate and should not be considered as the final results. In Bihar, there is a tough contest between the NDA (BJP, JDU, HAM, RLM and LJPRV) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD, Congress, Left, VIP and IIP) while Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj are making the fight interesting.
According to a Maturity News exit poll, the ruling NDA coalition appears poised to return to power. The NDA is projected to win 147-167 seats with a 48 per cent vote share, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance is projected to win 70-90 seats with a 37 per cent vote share.