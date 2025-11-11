FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Peoples Pulse predicts clear edge for NDA

Bihar Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 per cent recorded in the second phase of the Bihar elections.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 06:55 PM IST

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Peoples Pulse predicts clear edge for NDA
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Exit Polls LIVE Updates
Bihar Exit Polls LIVE: Bihar has recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 per cent, provisionally, at the close of polling in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly elections, seen as a veritable referendum on the state’s longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Now, all eyes are on exit polls, which  predict the likely outcome of an election and help understand the voter preferences.

These polls are conducted after voters leave the polling stations and gauge how the people voted and why. However, they are not always accurate and should not be considered as the final results. In Bihar, there is a tough contest between the NDA (BJP, JDU, HAM, RLM and LJPRV) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD, Congress, Left, VIP and IIP) while Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj are making the fight interesting.

LIVE BLOG

  • 11 Nov 2025, 06:54 PM

    Bihar Exit Poll 2025

    • Total seats - 243 seats
    • Majority- 122

    Matrize Exit Poll

    NDA: 147–167 
    MGB: 70–90 
    JSP: 0–2 
    OTH: 0–5

    Peoples Pulse Exit Poll

    NDA: 133–159 
    MGB: 75–101 
    JSP: 0–5 
    OTH: 2–8

  • 11 Nov 2025, 06:51 PM

    Bihar Exit Polls 2025: NDA gets 46.2% vote share

    Peoples Pulse Exit Polls 2025 show a decisive lead for the NDA with 46.2% vote share and a projected 133–159 seats. MGB trails at 37.9% with 75–101 seats, while Jan Suraaj registers 9.7% but only 0–5 seats. 

  • 11 Nov 2025, 06:50 PM

    Bihar Exit Polls Update

    Most exit polls project a clear victory for the NDA.

  • 11 Nov 2025, 06:42 PM

    IANS-Matrize poll predicts NDA sweep in Bihar 

    NDA - 147-167

    MGB - 70-90

  • 11 Nov 2025, 06:35 PM

    Bihar Exit Polls: NDA appears to return to power

    According to a Maturity News exit poll, the ruling NDA coalition appears poised to return to power. The NDA is projected to win 147-167 seats with a 48 per cent vote share, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance is projected to win 70-90 seats with a 37 per cent vote share.

  • 11 Nov 2025, 06:29 PM

    Bihar Exit Poll LIVE: In first projections, Peoples Pulse predicts clear edge for NDA

    Pollster Peoples Pulse has released the first exit poll projections for the Bihar assembly elections.

    1. The pollster gave:
    2. NDA: 133-159
    3. Mahagathbandhan: 75-101
    4. Jan Suraaj: 0-5
    5. Others: 2-8
  • 11 Nov 2025, 06:27 PM

    Bihar Exit Polls: Get all the LIVE Updates here

  • 11 Nov 2025, 06:25 PM

    Bihar Exit Polls: Will Nitish Kumar Return as Bihar CM?

  • 11 Nov 2025, 06:24 PM

    Bihar Elections 2025

    Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc recorded in second phase of Bihar elections. Now, all eyes are on exit polls.

