Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Peoples Pulse predicts clear edge for NDA

Bihar Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 per cent recorded in the second phase of the Bihar elections.

Bihar Exit Polls LIVE: Bihar has recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 per cent, provisionally, at the close of polling in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly elections, seen as a veritable referendum on the state’s longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Now, all eyes are on exit polls, which predict the likely outcome of an election and help understand the voter preferences.

These polls are conducted after voters leave the polling stations and gauge how the people voted and why. However, they are not always accurate and should not be considered as the final results. In Bihar, there is a tough contest between the NDA (BJP, JDU, HAM, RLM and LJPRV) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD, Congress, Left, VIP and IIP) while Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj are making the fight interesting.