Bharat Bandh live updates: Traffic curbs on Delhi, Noida routes as farmers block borders

The nationwide strike is aimed at voicing farmers' concerns and ensuring that their demands are addressed at the earliest. The day-long protest is set to take place between 6 am to 4 pm on February 16.

Various farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh, a nationwide strike, on Friday, February 16, to press for their demands in front of the Centre.

Farmers will also join massive chakka jams on major roads nationwide from 12 pm to 4 pm. However, most of the state and national highways in Punjab will be closed for four hours. Given Bharat Bandh, agricultural activities, transportation, MNREGA rural works, private offices, village shops, and rural industrial and service sector institutions are expected to remain closed.

Reports suggest that emergency services such as the operation of ambulances, newspaper distribution, marriage, medical shops, students appearing for board exams, etc. are unlikely to be affected during the strike.