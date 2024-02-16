Bharat Bandh live updates: Traffic curbs on Delhi, Noida routes as farmers block borders

India
The nationwide strike is aimed at voicing farmers' concerns and ensuring that their demands are addressed at the earliest. The day-long protest is set to take place between 6 am to 4 pm on February 16.
Various farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh, a nationwide strike, on Friday, February 16, to press for their demands in front of the Centre.
Farmers will also join massive chakka jams on major roads nationwide from 12 pm to 4 pm. However, most of the state and national highways in Punjab will be closed for four hours. Given Bharat Bandh, agricultural activities, transportation, MNREGA rural works, private offices, village shops, and rural industrial and service sector institutions are expected to remain closed.
Reports suggest that emergency services such as the operation of ambulances, newspaper distribution, marriage, medical shops, students appearing for board exams, etc. are unlikely to be affected during the strike.
Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, the national president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Charuni in Haryana, said on Thursday that farmers will take control of all toll plazas in the state from 12 pm to 3 pm today to protest the police action against the farmers who have gathered along Punjab borders.
After the meeting between the central government and the farmer unions concluded, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal says, "The protest will continue peacefully... We will not do anything else. We will appeal to the farmers too. When meetings are underway and we move forward (at the borders), then how will the meetings continue. They (Government) have called for a meeting, we will wait till then... On Sunday if we do not get any positive result, then (we will continue)..."
The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district given Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday.
The police have told commuters going and coming back to and from Delhi of traffic diversions in Noida and urged citizens to opt for the metro rail service to avoid inconvenience.