Bharat Bandh live updates: Traffic curbs on Delhi, Noida routes as farmers block borders

Twitter
Headlines

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mukesh Ambani gets a sigh as Delhi High Court rejects…

Kremlin dismisses US warning about Russia developing 'troubling' space-based anti nuclear weapon

Viral video: Zookeeper dares to sit amongst boxful of massive pythons, internet is shocked

Meet Tees Maar Khan, man whose name inspired popular idiom, he was royal from...

'I asked her 5 times' : Joe Biden reveals how he married Jill, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mukesh Ambani gets a sigh as Delhi High Court rejects…

India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: India eye strong first innings total

Kremlin dismisses US warning about Russia developing 'troubling' space-based anti nuclear weapon

9 times BTS' Jungkook inspired us with strong messages

9 TV shows that 90s kids’ grew up watching

Batters with most centuries as opener in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet actress who became MP at just 30, resigned suddenly due to mental torture and...

Not Karisma Kapoor, but this actress was first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani

Kriti Sanon reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s G.One, Sifra’s crossover, hints at Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sequel

HomeIndia

India

Bharat Bandh live updates: Traffic curbs on Delhi, Noida routes as farmers block borders

The nationwide strike is aimed at voicing farmers' concerns and ensuring that their demands are addressed at the earliest. The day-long protest is set to take place between 6 am to 4 pm on February 16.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 09:26 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Various farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh, a nationwide strike, on Friday, February 16, to press for their demands in front of the Centre.

The nationwide strike is aimed at voicing farmers' concerns and ensuring that their demands are addressed at the earliest. The day-long protest is set to take place between 6 am to 4 pm on February 16.

Farmers will also join massive chakka jams on major roads nationwide from 12 pm to 4 pm. However, most of the state and national highways in Punjab will be closed for four hours. Given Bharat Bandh, agricultural activities, transportation, MNREGA rural works, private offices, village shops, and rural industrial and service sector institutions are expected to remain closed.

Reports suggest that emergency services such as the operation of ambulances, newspaper distribution, marriage, medical shops, students appearing for board exams, etc. are unlikely to be affected during the strike.

LIVE BLOG

  • 16 Feb 2024, 09:25 AM

    Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, the national president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Charuni in Haryana, said on Thursday that farmers will take control of all toll plazas in the state from 12 pm to 3 pm today to protest the police action against the farmers who have gathered along Punjab borders.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 16 Feb 2024, 08:26 AM

    Farmers are planning massive chakka jams on main roads from 12 pm to 4 pm. Routes in Punjab are set to be affected for four hours, causing potential traffic diversions and delays.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 16 Feb 2024, 07:19 AM

    After the meeting between the central government and the farmer unions concluded, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal says, "The protest will continue peacefully... We will not do anything else. We will appeal to the farmers too. When meetings are underway and we move forward (at the borders), then how will the meetings continue. They (Government) have called for a meeting, we will wait till then... On Sunday if we do not get any positive result, then (we will continue)..."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 16 Feb 2024, 07:01 AM

    The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district given Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday.

    The police have told commuters going and coming back to and from Delhi of traffic diversions in Noida and urged citizens to opt for the metro rail service to avoid inconvenience.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

UK economy falls into recession, adding to PM Rishi Sunak's election challenge

'He let go crores of rupees....': BAS owner reveals MS Dhoni's kind gesture during 2019 ODI World Cup

Aamir Khan's biggest flop earned Rs 2 crore, ended south star's Bollywood career, no star worked with director again

Delhi liquor policy case: ED issues 6th summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks him to appear on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE