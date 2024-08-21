Bharat Bandh August 21 Live Updates: Police lathicharge people in Patna protesting against SC reservation ruling

21 Aug 2024, 10:29 AM

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday backed the day-long Bharat Bandh called by some groups over the community-based reservation, noting that "public movements" put a check on "unbridled government".

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister took to social media platform X to share his views on the issue.

"The mass movement to protect reservation is a positive effort. It will instill new consciousness among the exploited and deprived and will prove to be a shield of people's power against any kind of tampering with reservation. Peaceful movement is a democratic right," he posted in Hindi.

(With PTI inputs)