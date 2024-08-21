Twitter
Bharat Bandh August 21 Live Updates: Police lathicharge people in Patna protesting against SC reservation ruling

SC's decision to exclude the "creamy layer" from the SC/ST quota has sparked controversy and led to this call for protest.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Aug 21, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

A nationwide strike has been called by the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti for August 21, 2024, in response to the recent ruling on SC/ST reservations by the Supreme Court. 

SC's decision to exclude the "creamy layer" from the SC/ST quota has sparked controversy and led to this call for protest.

Emergency Services: Hospitals, ambulances, and pharmacies will remain open 

Police Services: Law enforcement will continue operations 

Essential Utilities: Services like electricity, water, and sanitation are expected to function normally.

  21 Aug 2024, 12:38 PM

    Bihar: Police lathi-charge people in Patna as they stage protest in support of a day-long Bharat Bandh against the Supreme Court's recent judgment on reservations.

     

  21 Aug 2024, 12:06 PM

    Twenty-one organisations across the country have called for a Bharat Bandh on Wednesday against the Supreme Court's August 1 decision on the issue of SC/ST reservation. The organisations opposed this decision and said that it will harm the basic principles of reservation.

  21 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM

    On Bharat Bandh today in protest against the Supreme Court's decision on SC/ST reservation, Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary said, "Supreme Court had commented, after which the Law Minister also clarified it in Parliament. The Cabinet has also clarified its opinion, so now there is nothing left..."

  21 Aug 2024, 10:29 AM

    Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday backed the day-long Bharat Bandh called by some groups over the community-based reservation, noting that "public movements" put a check on "unbridled government".

    The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister took to social media platform X to share his views on the issue.

    "The mass movement to protect reservation is a positive effort. It will instill new consciousness among the exploited and deprived and will prove to be a shield of people's power against any kind of tampering with reservation. Peaceful movement is a democratic right," he posted in Hindi.

    (With PTI inputs)

  21 Aug 2024, 10:25 AM
  21 Aug 2024, 10:23 AM
