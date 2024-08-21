Bharat Bandh August 21 Live Updates: Police lathicharge people in Patna protesting against SC reservation ruling

India
SC's decision to exclude the "creamy layer" from the SC/ST quota has sparked controversy and led to this call for protest.
A nationwide strike has been called by the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti for August 21, 2024, in response to the recent ruling on SC/ST reservations by the Supreme Court.
Emergency Services: Hospitals, ambulances, and pharmacies will remain open
Police Services: Law enforcement will continue operations
Essential Utilities: Services like electricity, water, and sanitation are expected to function normally.
Bihar: Police lathi-charge people in Patna as they stage protest in support of a day-long Bharat Bandh against the Supreme Court's recent judgment on reservations.
On Bharat Bandh today in protest against the Supreme Court's decision on SC/ST reservation, Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary said, "Supreme Court had commented, after which the Law Minister also clarified it in Parliament. The Cabinet has also clarified its opinion, so now there is nothing left..."
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday backed the day-long Bharat Bandh called by some groups over the community-based reservation, noting that "public movements" put a check on "unbridled government".
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister took to social media platform X to share his views on the issue.
"The mass movement to protect reservation is a positive effort. It will instill new consciousness among the exploited and deprived and will prove to be a shield of people's power against any kind of tampering with reservation. Peaceful movement is a democratic right," he posted in Hindi.
(With PTI inputs)