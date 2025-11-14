FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Begusarai Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Kundan Kumar takes early lead

Begusarai Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: INC’s Amita Bhushan, Bharatiya Janata Party's Kundan Kumar, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Surendra Kumar Sahani are the key candidates in the Begusarai constituency seat.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 09:08 AM IST

Begusarai Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Kundan Kumar takes early lead
Begusarai Election Results 2025 Live Updates
Begusarai Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: The counting of votes for the Begusarai Assembly constituency begins at 8 am. The key parties in the fray are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), RJD, JD(U), Congress, and Jan Suraaj Party. Congress’ Amita Bhushan, Bharatiya Janata Party's Kundan Kumar, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Surendra Kumar Sahani are the key candidates in the Begusarai constituency.

LIVE BLOG

  • 14 Nov 2025, 08:53 AM

    Begusarai Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Who has taken early lead?

    BJP's Kundan Kumar has taken an early lead in the Begusarai Assembly seat.

     

  • 14 Nov 2025, 08:07 AM

    Bihar Election Results 2025 Live: NDA leads on 6 seats in early trends

    Early trends show a lead to NDA on 6 seats

  • 14 Nov 2025, 08:09 AM

    Begusarai Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes in the Begusarai contituency seat begins at 8 am.

