Begusarai Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Kundan Kumar takes early lead

Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' fail to convert crowd into votes?
Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is winning or losing from Phulwari?
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday leads against RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat
Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing from Mokama?
Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer comedy drama
Who is Nitish Kumar's political heir? Why Bihar CM's son Nishant did not follow in his footsteps?
Bihar Election 2025: Is BJP's Shreyasi Singh winning or losing from Jamui?
Bihar Election 2025: BJP's special breakfast menu for counting day, know what's cooking
INDIA
Begusarai Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: INC’s Amita Bhushan, Bharatiya Janata Party's Kundan Kumar, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Surendra Kumar Sahani are the key candidates in the Begusarai constituency seat.
Begusarai Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: The counting of votes for the Begusarai Assembly constituency begins at 8 am. The key parties in the fray are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), RJD, JD(U), Congress, and Jan Suraaj Party. Congress’ Amita Bhushan, Bharatiya Janata Party's Kundan Kumar, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Surendra Kumar Sahani are the key candidates in the Begusarai constituency.