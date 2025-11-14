Barbigha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: JD(U) Kumar Puspanjay vs INC's Trishuldhari Singh vs JSP's Mukesh Kumar Singh, who is winning?

In Barbigha Assembly Election, Sudarshan Kumar won both the 2015 and 2020 election but from different parties. In 2015 he fought from Congress' ticket and in 2020 from JD(U)'s ticket. The predominantly rural constituency has significant SC voters.

Barbigha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Barbigha Assembly constituency is one of the 243 seats, falling in the Sheikhpura district in Bihar. Like every election, the contest for this seat is highly engaging. The predominantly rural constituency has significant SC voters. The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is currently underway.

Barbigha's a Congress stronghold, with the party winning 11 of 17 elections. JD(U) has won thrice, Independents twice, and Janata Party once. Incumbent MLA Sudarshan Kumar (JD(U)) won by just 113 votes in 2020, despite Congress's historical dominance. His granddad, Rajo Singh, was a key figure in Sheikhpura's formation. BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha lead (29,072 votes) might push them to demand the seat in 2025. Regardless of whether the BJP or the JD(U) contests this seat, it is clear that Barbigha may no longer remain the Congress party’s stronghold.

Candidates for Barbigha Seat in 2025

Trishuldhari Singh (INC)

Murari Kumar (BSP)

Mukesh Kumar Singh (JSP)

Dr. Kumar Puspanjay (JD(U))

Pawan Kumar (TPP)

Sikandar Chaudhari (RTRP)

Sanjay Kumar Prabhat (IND)

Satish Kumar (IND)

Sudarshan Kumar (IND)



Check Barbigha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: