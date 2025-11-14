Banka Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Ram Narayan Mandal vs Sanjay Kumar; Check who is leading race now

Banka Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: The predominantly rural constituency have Yadavs and Muslims as the major voting communities. In recent elections, BJP has maintained a stronghold here, but this election is a close fight between BJP and Mahagathbandhan.

Banka Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: The predominantly rural constituency have Yadavs and Muslims as the major voting communities. In recent elections, BJP has maintained a stronghold here but this election is a close fight between BJP and Mahagathbandhan.

Banka Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 per cent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.

About Banka

The key candidates in the Banka Assembly constituency for the ongoing Bihar Elections 2025 are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Check latest updates here: