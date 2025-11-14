FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' fail to convert crowd into votes?

Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is winning or losing from Phulwari?

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday leads against RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat

Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing from Mokama?

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer comedy drama

Who is Nitish Kumar's political heir? Why Bihar CM's son Nishant did not follow in his footsteps?

Bihar Election 2025: Is BJP's Shreyasi Singh winning or losing from Jamui?

Bihar Election 2025: BJP's special breakfast menu for counting day, know what's cooking

INDIA

Banka Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Ram Narayan Mandal vs Sanjay Kumar; Check who is leading race now

Banka Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: The predominantly rural constituency have Yadavs and Muslims as the major voting communities. In recent elections, BJP has maintained a stronghold here, but this election is a close fight between BJP and Mahagathbandhan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 09:56 AM IST

Banka Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Ram Narayan Mandal vs Sanjay Kumar; Check who is leading race now
Banka Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: The predominantly rural constituency have Yadavs and Muslims as the major voting communities. In recent elections, BJP has maintained a stronghold here but this election is a close fight between BJP and Mahagathbandhan.
Banka Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 per cent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.

About Banka 

 

The predominantly rural constituency have Yadavs and Muslims as the major voting communities. In recent elections, BJP has maintained a stronghold here but this election is a close fight between BJP and Mahagathbandhan. 

The key candidates in the Banka Assembly constituency for the ongoing Bihar Elections 2025 are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Check latest updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 14 Nov 2025, 09:55 AM

    Banka Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Ram Narayan Mandal leads in early trends

    Counting of votes has begun in Bihar's Banka. Initial trends show that Ram Narayan Mandal of BJP is leading.

