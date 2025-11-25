Ayodhya Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Ceremony Live Updates: PM Modi offers prayers, performs aarti of Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple

Dharmendra death: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Hema Malini, Esha Deol to organise a prayer meet for superstar? Here's what we know
Ayodhya will witness a historic moment today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the sacred flag atop the 191-foot-high shikhara of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple during a special flag-hoisting ceremony today.
Ayodhya will witness a historic moment today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the sacred flag atop the 191-foot-high shikhara of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple during a special flag-hoisting ceremony today. This is considered a symbol of the completion of the temple's construction. The even is being described as the 'second pran pratishtha'. The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition.
The programme will take place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day symbolising divine union.
The right-angled triangular flag, measuring ten feet in height and twenty feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Bhagwan Shri Ram, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of the Kovidara tree. The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya.
The flag will rise atop a Shikhar constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple, designed in the South Indian architectural tradition, showcases the temple's architectural diversity.
Stay tuned for live updates.
PM Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat offer prayers at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP Governor Anandiben Patel are also present PM Narendra Modi will shortly hoist the saffron flag at the 'Shikhar' of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The flag-hoisting time will coincide with the Abhijit Muhurta of Lord Ram and Mother Sita.
After his roadshow, PM Modi offered prayers at Saptmandir. Later, he visited Sheshavtar Mandi. There, he paid obeisance to Maharishi Vashistha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Maharishi Valmiki, Goddess Ahalya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari.
He also offered prayers at Mata Annapurna Mandir ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. He was accompanied by UP SM Yogi Adityanath and UP Governor Anandiben Patel
PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Ayodhya, ahead of the historic flag hoisting ceremony. Watch:
#WATCH | Ayodhya Dhwajarohan | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Ayodhya ahead of the historic flag hoisting ceremony— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2025
(Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/2CsH1Ezplj
PM Modi will hoist the saffron flag. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be present. Around 6,000 guests have been invited for the dhwajarohan (flag-hoisting) ceremony, as per reports.
More than 500 seers from across Uttar Pradesh, many from Ayodhya, have been invited. Several workers from Hindu organisations and residents from eastern UP are also invited.
The rituals will be performed by 108 Acharyas from Ayodhya, Kashi, and South India, under the guidance of noted Kashi scholar Ganeshwar Shastri.
10 am: Visit to Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. Then, visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.
11 am: Visit to Mata Annapurna Mandir. Then, Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.
12 noon: ceremonially hoisting of a saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction. PM will also address the gathering on this historic occasion.