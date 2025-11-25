Ayodhya Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Ceremony Live Updates: PM Modi offers prayers, performs aarti of Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple

Ayodhya will witness a historic moment today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the sacred flag atop the 191-foot-high shikhara of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple during a special flag-hoisting ceremony today.

This is considered a symbol of the completion of the temple's construction. The even is being described as the 'second pran pratishtha'. The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition.

The programme will take place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day symbolising divine union.

The right-angled triangular flag, measuring ten feet in height and twenty feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Bhagwan Shri Ram, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of the Kovidara tree. The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya.

The flag will rise atop a Shikhar constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple, designed in the South Indian architectural tradition, showcases the temple's architectural diversity.

