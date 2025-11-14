Asthawan Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Jitendra Kumar vs Anil Kumar; Check who is leading race now

Asthawan assembly constituency is one of the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar state. The Asthawan Assembly constituency of Bihar went to polls on November 06, 2025

The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 percent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 percent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.

In the Mahagathbandhan alliance, the RJD contested 143 seats, the Congress fought on 61 seats, the CPI on nine, and the CPI(M) fought on 4 seats. Meanwhile, the CPI(M-L)L fielded 20 candidates, and Mukesh Sahani's VIP has named 15 candidates.

Asthawan Assembly Election 2025

Asthawan assembly constituency is one of the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar state. The Asthawan Assembly constituency of Bihar went to polls on November 06, 2025. Howevere, in the 2020 Assembly Election, Asthawan recorded a voter turnout of 49.48%. In the last Assembly elections, the JD(U)’s Jitendra Kumar won by a margin of 11600 votes. The RJD’s Anil Kumar was the runner up securing 39925 votes.

In the 2025 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Jitendra Kumar of the JD(U), Lata Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party, Ravi Ranjan Kumar of the RJD and others.