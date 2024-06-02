Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP ahead in Arunachal; ruling SKM crosses halfway in Sikkim in early trends

The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held simultaneously with the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh across seven phases.

The election results to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh and 32-member Sikkim State Assemblies will be declared today (June 2), two days ahead of the results of Lok Sabha Polls. Earlier, the counting of votes in these two states was scheduled to be held on June 4, the dates were later revised because the term of their legislative assemblies ends on June 2.

In Arunachal Pradesh, 50 seats will have results announced. Without any opposition, the BJP has already secured ten assembly seats. The Congress is running for 34 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, whereas the BJP has candidates for all 60 seats.

Sikkim Assembly has 32 seats. A party or alliance needs at least 17 seats to form the government. Both five-term former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and current chief minister PS Tamang are running for office. Tamang has said that he is optimistic that the people of Sikkim would extend the party's tenure.

In Sikkim, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) are in a cut-throat competition with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). Recently in November 2023, footballer Bhaichung Bhutia's Hamro Sikkim Party merged with the SDF.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the SKM won 17 seats, while the SDF secured 15 seats. The exit polls predict that the SKM will come back to power in the state.

According to the Axis My India exit poll, BJP may get zero to two seats in Sikkim, the SKM may win 24-30, SDF may win one to three seats, the Citizen Action Party (CAP) may win zero to two while others may get zero to one seat.

Polling for the 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh was also held on April 19, simultaneously with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys an edge as it has won 10 of the 60 seats in the state uncontested. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have already won their respective seats.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 41 seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The Janata Dal (United) bagged seven, the National People's Party (NPP) five, Congress four, and the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) one. Two independents also won in the Assembly polls. All except one Congress MLA, former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, joined the BJP.According to the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP will win 44-51 seats in Arunachal Pradesh, the NPP will win two to six, the Congress may win one to four and others may win two to six seats.

(With inputs from ANI)