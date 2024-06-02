Twitter
Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP ahead in Arunachal; ruling SKM crosses halfway in Sikkim in early trends

The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held simultaneously with the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh across seven phases.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 08:35 AM IST

Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP ahead in Arunachal; ruling SKM crosses halfway in Sikkim in early trends
The election results to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh and 32-member Sikkim State Assemblies will be declared today (June 2), two days ahead of the results of Lok Sabha Polls. Earlier, the counting of votes in these two states was scheduled to be held on June 4, the dates were later revised because the term of their legislative assemblies ends on June 2.

In Arunachal Pradesh, 50 seats will have results announced. Without any opposition, the BJP has already secured ten assembly seats. The Congress is running for 34 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, whereas the BJP has candidates for all 60 seats.

Sikkim Assembly has 32 seats. A party or alliance needs at least 17 seats to form the government. Both five-term former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and current chief minister PS Tamang are running for office. Tamang has said that he is optimistic that the people of Sikkim would extend the party's tenure.

In Sikkim, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) are in a cut-throat competition with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). Recently in November 2023, footballer Bhaichung Bhutia's Hamro Sikkim Party merged with the SDF.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the SKM won 17 seats, while the SDF secured 15 seats. The exit polls predict that the SKM will come back to power in the state.

According to the Axis My India exit poll, BJP may get zero to two seats in Sikkim, the SKM may win 24-30, SDF may win one to three seats, the Citizen Action Party (CAP) may win zero to two while others may get zero to one seat.

Polling for the 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh was also held on April 19, simultaneously with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys an edge as it has won 10 of the 60 seats in the state uncontested. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have already won their respective seats.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 41 seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The Janata Dal (United) bagged seven, the National People's Party (NPP) five, Congress four, and the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) one. Two independents also won in the Assembly polls. All except one Congress MLA, former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, joined the BJP.According to the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP will win 44-51 seats in Arunachal Pradesh, the NPP will win two to six, the Congress may win one to four and others may win two to six seats.

The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held simultaneously with the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh across seven phases.

(With inputs from ANI)

  • 02 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM

    As per the Election Commission data, BJP has already registered victory in 10 seats in Arunachal Pradesh unopposed, while the party is leading in 16 seats including--Lumla, Kalaktang, Koloriang, Nacho, Likabali, Basar, Along (West), Along (East) and others. National People's Party (NPEP) is leading on four seats, the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) on two seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on two seats, Congress on one and independent candidates are leading on two seats. 

  • 02 Jun 2024, 08:11 AM

    Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM leads on 26 Assembly seats

    The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is leading in 26 Assembly seats. The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is struggling with a lead in only one seats.

  • 02 Jun 2024, 08:11 AM

    In Arunachal Pradesh, BJP leads on 15 seats

    BJP - Won 10, Leading 15

    NPEP - Leading 3

    Others- Leading 1

  • 02 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM

    The ruling Prem Singh Tamang-led Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), is leading in 24 seats, while the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is leading in only two seats.

  • 02 Jun 2024, 07:58 AM

    Amidst tight security counting of votes for 34-Tuting Yingkiong and 40-Mariyang -Geku ACs has started at Counting Centre Multipurpose Community hall Yingkiong as per ECI schedule at 600Hrs in the presence of General Observer Shri  S.Ramamoorthy, IAS, DEO Shri Hage Lailang, ROs, AEROs and Contesting Candidates. 

  • 02 Jun 2024, 07:52 AM

    Early trend indicates the BJP leading in eight seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The party has already won 10 seats in the northeastern state. The results of 50 of the 60 assembly seats will be known today.

