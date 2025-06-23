ECI Bypoll Election Results 2025 : The results of each constituency will be declared today as the counting started at 8 am.

ECI Elections Results Today Live Updates: Counting of votes has begun in the high-stakes assembly by-elections in five constituencies across Nilambur seat in Kerala, Ludhiana West seat in Punjab, Kaliganj seat in West Bengal, and Visavadar and Kadi seats in Gujarat. The results of each constituency will be declared today as the counting started at 8 AM. In Ludhiana security has been tightened outside the counting centre in Ludhiana's Khalsa College for Women as the counting of votes began at 8 am.

The bypoll was necessitated after AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi died of a self-inflicted bullet injury in January this year.

AAP has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora from the seat. The BJP fielded its leader, Jiwan Gupta, and the Congress fielded former state minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police DK Chaudhary said, "The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Security was deployed from 5 am. There is a three-tier security system. Only authorised persons will be able to enter the counting centre. Around 450 policemen have been deployed. Adequate arrangements have been made."

Meanwhile, in Gujarat's Kadi, Postal ballots are being counted first as the counting began at 8 AM. The Kadi bye-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki in February this year.

On Kadi seat, the BJP has fielded Rajendra Chavda. Congress has fielded Ramesh Chavda, a former MLA who won the seat in 2012, while AAP has chosen Jagdish Chavda. (ANI)

Here are the live updates: