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Assam Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Polling at 126 seats in Assam begins; Results to be announced on May 4

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise for the 126-member legislative assembly. There are 722 candidates in the fray.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 07:18 AM IST

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Polling at 126 seats in Assam begins; Results to be announced on May 4
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Polling for the 126 seats in Assam will be held today. Votes will be counted on May 4. The polling will begin at 7 am. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term. The Congress-led alliance includes Raijor Dal and CPI(M).

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise for the 126-member legislative assembly. There are 722 candidates in the fray.

Of 2,50,54,463 electors, 1,25,31,552 are male voters and 1,25,22,593 females. There are 318 voters in the Transgender category and 63,423 service voters.Among the electorate, 6,42,314 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years, 2,50,006 are above 80 years of age, and 2,05,085 are persons with disabilities.

Polling teams have departed with EVMs and VVPATs ahead of the Assembly elections.

Silchar, District Commissioner Chachar Aayush Garg told ANI, "... We have deployed a total of 16,000 personnel overall, with all necessary logistics provided. Polling parties will arrive at their respective stations by this evening, and checks will be made to ensure everyone's safe arrival... For security, around 4,000 police officers have been deployed across 1,700 polling stations, supported by two companies of CAPF kept in reserve"

Commissioner-Cum-District Election Officer, Anamika Tewari, told ANI that polling staff have reached their destinations without any issue.

According to the press release by the EC, under the leadership of the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel, all concerned are carrying out their responsibilities with utmost diligence. To ensure strict monitoring of all aspects, including law and order and election expenditure, the EC has already deployed central observers.

A total of 1,51,132 polling personnel have been deployed for the conduct of the election. For polling purposes, 41,320 Ballot Units, 43,975 Control Units, and 43,997 VVPAT machines have been arranged, including reserves for emergency use. Additional polling personnel have also been kept in readiness, if required.

(Check live updates here)

LIVE BLOG

  • 09 Apr 2026, 07:10 AM

    Assam Assembly Election 2026: Polling begins

    Voting at 126 seats in Assam begins today. The polling will conclude 5:00 pm.

     

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  • 09 Apr 2026, 07:07 AM

    Assam Assembly Election 2026: Key candidates

    Several influential leaders from different political parties are in the fray this year for the Assembly elections. Their election campaigns and public connect could significantly impact the final results this time.

    Gaurav Gogoi, Debabrata Saikia, Biswajit Daimary, Ripun Bora, Ajanta Neog, Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Akhil Gogoi, Aminul Islam

     

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