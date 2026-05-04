Election Commission of India Assam Results 2026 Live Update: BJP to secure third term or Congress to make a comeback? Counting of votes begins

Assam Election 2026 Result, Vote Counting Live Updates: Assam election 2026 was held on April 9, witnessing a high voter turnout of 85.96%. Now, all eyes are on the fate of 722 candidates contesting for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly, as results are scheduled to be announced today.

ECI Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: The Assam Assembly election 2026 was held on April 9, witnessing a high voter turnout of 85.96 percent among over 2.5 crore eligible voters. Now, all eyes are on the fate of 722 candidates contesting for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly, as results are scheduled to be announced today on May 4.

Who will win Assam? BJP vs Congress

In Assam, the stakes are high! On one side, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is eyeing a third consecutive term, while on the other side, Congress-led opposition can stage a comeback. The 'Poll of Polls' projected the return of BJP government in Assam, with a clean sweep securing 88+ seats out of total seats of 126, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 64. Meanwhile, the Congress-led alliance (INC+) appears to be lagging behind, with most exit polls predicting its tally to remain in the range of 25 to 35 seats.

Key candidates in high-stake battle

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi are among the key contenders in this high-stake battle.

Among the candidates in the fray, 59 are women. The Congress has fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. Other key players include the AIUDF (30), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 26 candidates, and the Bodo Peoples’ Front (BPF) with 11 nominees.Along with several regional and smaller parties, 258 Independent candidates are also contesting.

(As result is scheduled to be declared today on all 126 constituency, stay tuned with DNA India for LIVE UPDATES.)