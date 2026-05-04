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Election Commission of India Assam Results 2026 Live Update: BJP to secure third term or Congress to make a comeback? Counting of votes begins

Assam Election 2026 Result, Vote Counting Live Updates: Assam election 2026 was held on April 9, witnessing a high voter turnout of 85.96%. Now, all eyes are on the fate of 722 candidates contesting for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly, as results are scheduled to be announced today.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 04, 2026, 08:34 AM IST

Election Commission of India Assam Results 2026 Live Update: BJP to secure third term or Congress to make a comeback? Counting of votes begins
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ECI Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: The Assam Assembly election 2026 was held on April 9, witnessing a high voter turnout of 85.96 percent among over 2.5 crore eligible voters. Now, all eyes are on the fate of 722 candidates contesting for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly, as results are scheduled to be announced today on May 4.

Who will win Assam? BJP vs Congress

In Assam, the stakes are high! On one side, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is eyeing a third consecutive term, while on the other side, Congress-led opposition can stage a comeback. The 'Poll of Polls' projected the return of BJP government in Assam, with a clean sweep securing 88+ seats out of total seats of 126,  comfortably crossing the majority mark of 64. Meanwhile, the Congress-led alliance (INC+) appears to be lagging behind, with most exit polls predicting its tally to remain in the range of 25 to 35 seats.

Key candidates in high-stake battle

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi are among the key contenders in this high-stake battle.

Among the candidates in the fray, 59 are women. The Congress has fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. Other key players include the AIUDF (30), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 26 candidates, and the Bodo Peoples’ Front (BPF) with 11 nominees.Along with several regional and smaller parties, 258 Independent candidates are also contesting. 

(As result is scheduled to be declared today on all 126 constituency, stay tuned with DNA India for LIVE UPDATES.)

LIVE BLOG

  • 04 May 2026, 08:33 AM

    BJP leads on 12 seats in very early trends



    The BJP-led NDA is leading on 12 Assembly seats in Assam. Meanwhile, the Congress is ahead on only 1 seat, as of 8:20 am.
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  • 04 May 2026, 08:03 AM

    Assam Assembly Election: Counting begins

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  • 04 May 2026, 07:18 AM

    Here are the key constituencies in Assam

    Jalukbari: The most high-profile constituencies in Assam, as it is represented by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who is seeking a sixth consecutive term. He faces Bidisha Neog of the Indian National Congress.

    Nazira: Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia is contesting once again from the Sivasagar district seat, which has long-standing ties to his family. The constituency was previously represented by his parents, former Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia and Hemoprava Saikia. In the 2021 elections, Saikia secured victory with 52,387 votes, narrowly defeating BJP’s Mayur Borgohain by a margin of just 683 votes.

    Dispur: Located in Kamrup Metropolitan district and part of the Gauhati Lok Sabha seat, is BJP's stronghold and encompasses areas such as Dispur, Beltola, and parts of Guwahati. Pradyut Bordoloi is contesting as a BJP candidate after switching from the Congress, citing internal differences

    Other key constituencies include, Rupahihat, Bokakhat, and Barchalla.

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  • 04 May 2026, 06:59 AM

    Counting to begin at 8 am

    Vote counting will start at 8 am under heavy security.
     

    • 25 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to secure the counting centres and the strongrooms where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are stored. 
    • Around 800 unarmed police personnel will be assigned to transport the EVMs from the strongrooms to the counting centres.
    • 2 extra CAPF companies will remain on static duty. 
    • 93 companies of state armed police have already been stationed across the districts.
    • 85 Assault Groups will be on standby.
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