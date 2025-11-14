Arrah Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat
Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing from Mokama?
Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer comedy drama
Who is Nitish Kumar's political heir? Why Bihar CM's son Nishant did not follow in his footsteps?
Bihar Election 2025: Is BJP's Shreyasi Singh winning or losing from Jamui?
Bihar Election 2025: BJP's special breakfast menu for counting day, know what's cooking
Bihar elections 2025: Congress' Shashant Shekhar leading in Patna Sahib, BJP's Ratnesh Kumar trails
Gopalganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Subhash Singh leads with 6206 votes, INC's Om Prakash Garg trails behind
Nalanda Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Shravon Kumar leads, Kaushalendra Kumar trails behind
INDIA
Arrah Seat Assembly Election 2025 Result Live Update: Will Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerge victorious again in the Arrah constituency seat?
Arrah Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Arrah is one of the main constituencies in the 242-seat Bihar Assembly. It is a General category seat located in the Bhojpur district. In the previous Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Amrendra Pratap Singh won the Arrah seat. In the 2025 Assembly Elections, the Arrah constituency saw a contest between BJP's Sanjay Singh and Quyamuddin Ansari of CPI (ML) (L) party. Stay tuned to this space for the latest and live updates of Arrah Assembly Election Results 2025.