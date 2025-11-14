Arrah Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

Arrah Seat Assembly Election 2025 Result Live Update: Will Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerge victorious again in the Arrah constituency seat?

Arrah Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Arrah is one of the main constituencies in the 242-seat Bihar Assembly. It is a General category seat located in the Bhojpur district. In the previous Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Amrendra Pratap Singh won the Arrah seat. In the 2025 Assembly Elections, the Arrah constituency saw a contest between BJP's Sanjay Singh and Quyamuddin Ansari of CPI (ML) (L) party. Stay tuned to this space for the latest and live updates of Arrah Assembly Election Results 2025.