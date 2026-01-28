FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ajit Pawar Death Live Update: Final moments of Ajit Pawar's plane before it crashed; pilot reported poor visibility

Ajit Pawar Death Live Updates: Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 12:06 PM IST

Ajit Pawar Death Live Update: Final moments of Ajit Pawar's plane before it crashed; pilot reported poor visibility
Ajit Pawar Death Live Updates: In Maharashtra's Baramati, a plane belonging to NCP chief and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed, killing him and four others on board. According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning. 

Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other officials were also present

Who was Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.He is married to Sunetra Pawar, with whom he has two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.In 1982, Ajit Pawar began his political career after being elected to the board of a cooperative sugar factory. In 1991, he was elected as the chairman of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank.He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1991 from the Baramati Parliamentary constituency and later vacated the seat for his uncle Sharad Pawar. He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly seven times from the Baramati Assembly constituency. He first won in a 1991 by-election and subsequently in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014.In November 2019, he engineered a split in the NCP and joined a government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party and became the Deputy Chief Minister. In February 2024, the Election Commission awarded the party name and symbol to the faction headed by Ajit Pawar.

Check Ajit Pawar Death Live Updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 28 Jan 2026, 12:03 PM

    Ajit Pawar Plane crash: Bombardier Learjet 45; operator says it was 100% safe



    The Learjet 45 is a twin-engine light business jet commonly used for corporate and VIP travel. Its compact size and high speed make it suitable for short and medium sectors, including flights to regional airports like Baramati. The aircraft was 16 years old and was part of a larger fleet operated by VSR, which runs 17 aircraft, including the one involved in today’s crash. VSR Ventures officials said the aircraft had no known safety issues. VSR top official Vijay Kumar Singh said the craft was “100% safe” and that the crew was “fairly experienced”, as reported by India Today.
     

  • 28 Jan 2026, 11:51 AM

    Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live updates: Visuals from the site

  • 28 Jan 2026, 11:45 AM

    Ajit Pawar's plane crash: Check how the aircraft crashed in pictures

  • 28 Jan 2026, 11:30 AM

    Final moments of Ajit Pawar's plane crash: What did the eyewitness say?



    The aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others in its second approach to landing when it crashed on the runway at Baramati airport in Pune. According to Flightradar data,  the Bombardier Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) took off from the Mumbai airport at 8.10 am, flew around the Arabian Sea towards Baramati, and attempted its first approach at landing around 8.30 am; however, it was unsuccessful. 

    The eyewitness said that there were at least four explosions following the crash landing of the aircraft. The eyewitness told ANI, "This is really painful. When the aircraft descended, it seemed it would crash, and it did crash. It then exploded. There was a massive explosion. After that, we rushed here and saw that the aircraft was on fire. There were four to five explosions in the aircraft again. More people came here, and they tried to pull the people out (of the aircraft). But since this was a huge fire, people could not help. Ajit Pawar was onboard and this is really painful for us. I can't describe it in words," he told ANI.

     

  • 28 Jan 2026, 11:23 AM

    Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Nitin Gadkari condoles his death 



    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati.Speaking to the media, Gadkari, while paying tribute, termed Pawar's passing as "unfortunate."Ajit Pawar's death is unfortunate. He was my close friend in politics, and we also had familial relations. His passing away is a huge loss. On behalf of the party, I pay my tributes to him," he said.
     

  • 28 Jan 2026, 10:57 AM

    Ajit Pawar's last tweet on X


     

  • 28 Jan 2026, 10:54 AM

    President Droupadi Murmur expresses deep shock over Ajit Pawar's unfortunate demise

  • 28 Jan 2026, 10:52 AM

    Mamata Banerjee condoles Ajit Pawar's tragic demise

  • 28 Jan 2026, 10:49 AM

    Emotional Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Wednesday expressed grief at the news of the tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. "It is very sad news," Sawant said, adding that the entire Pawar family is shattered by the news. "I always did what he said. He was a bold man. He had a big role in the development of the Baramati region. I express my condolences to the entire Pawar family," the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said. Ajit Pawar was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

  • 28 Jan 2026, 10:42 AM

    Saddened by the tragic death of Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti."
     

  • 28 Jan 2026, 10:33 AM

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoles Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar's unfortunate death. Taking to X, Singh wrote, "Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar. Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers."
     

  • 28 Jan 2026, 10:28 AM

    Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Update: 

    What happened: The aircraft, a Learjet 45 operated by VSR and registered as VT-SSK, was attempting to land at Baramati airport when it crash-landed. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on board a chartered aircraft died. Among the four others were crew and security personnel, and no one survived the crash, the regulator said.
     

