The incident occurred near the Meghaninagar area of the city. Rescue and medical teams are on site.

Air India's London-bound Flight AI171 with over 200 passengers aboard crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, said the airline. “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details,” Air India said, sharing an update on its X handle. Officials are yet to release any official information about the casualties or the reason behind the crash.

The Boeing 787 aircraft operating the flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick (the UK) crashed immediately after take off. There were 242 people, including 12 crew members, onboard, PTI reported. Visuals from the site show a thick plume of grey smoke rising from the ground. At least two dozen ambulances were rushed to the spot for relief and containment efforts. Some of the injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is understood to have spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner about the plane crash, regarding all possible Central assistance. The police have diverted traffic from the area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and took stock of the plane crash at the Ahmedabad airport.