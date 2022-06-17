Agnipath scheme protest Live News Updates: 20 train coaches set on fire in Bihar; 35 train services cancelled, 200 hit

Bihar protest: Two coaches of two trains were set on fire. (Photo: PTI)



Agnipath news live updates: The agitation in Bihar against the Agnipath scheme intensified on Friday, with mobs setting on fire at least twenty train coaches. Agitators disrupted rail and road traffic and set the Bhagalpur-New Delhi Vikramshila Express and Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Express trains on fire. Several organisations have given a 72-hour ultimatum to the Narendra Modi government to withdraw the decision. In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, a mob set an empty train on fire. They were protesting against the Agniveer scheme. Meanwhile, the Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in the Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad. Meanwhile, amid the violence, nearly 200 train services have been affected across the country. 35 trains had to be cancelled.

Here are the Live Updates on Bihar protest, Live News Updates on Agnipath protest