Agnipath scheme protest Live News Updates: 20 train coaches set on fire in Bihar; 35 train services cancelled, 200 hit

Agnipath news live updates: The agitation in Bihar against the Agnipath scheme intensified on Friday, with mobs setting on fire at least twenty train coaches. Agitators disrupted rail and road traffic and set the Bhagalpur-New Delhi Vikramshila Express and Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Express trains on fire. Several organisations have given a 72-hour ultimatum to the Narendra Modi government to withdraw the decision. In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, a mob set an empty train on fire. They were protesting against the Agniveer scheme. Meanwhile, the Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in the Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad. Meanwhile, amid the violence, nearly 200 train services have been affected across the country. 35 trains had to be cancelled.
Agnipath protest in Delhi: All India Students Association (AISA) on Friday staged a protest against the government at Delhi's ITO.
Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal's house in Bihar's Bettiah was attacked by the agitators. A policeman sustained injuries.
Bihar Agnipath protest: The protestors set at least 20 coaches of the New Delhi-Bhagalpur Vikramshila Express and New Delhi-Darbhanga Bihar Sampark Kranti Express at Lakhisarai and Samastipur stations. They also blocked several highways in Buxar, Bhagalpur and Samastipur. While they put 12 bogies of the Vikramshila Express on fire, 8 bogies of the Bihar Sampark Kranti express were also put afire. There were no injuries related to the incident.
Agneepath scheme protest: 8 train services affected due to ongoing students' agitation at various stations over East Central Railway jurisdiction; 12335 Malda Town - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express & 12273 Howrah - New Delhi Duronto Express cancelled, said Ekalabya Chakraborty, CPRO.
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Due to the protests, around 200 train services have been affected across the country. 35 trains have been cancelled and 13 have been short terminated.
Bihar protest against Agnipath scheme: The police chase away protestors at the Hajipur railway station. The police said the situation is under control.
Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar has praised the Agniveer scheme. He said the Agnipath scheme is a much-needed reform and it will reduce the average age of the Armed forces. "Those continuing the path, or for those who wish to pursue a career in this service... will get opportunities to serve a short soldiering stint," he tweeted.
Secunderabad railway station: The protestors set fire to East Coast Express, stalls and other railway property. They are demanding scrapping of the Agnipath scheme. The police are trying to bring the situation under control.
In Haryana's Narnul, the police chased away the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme protesters. Narnaul DSP Narender Kumar said they were violating the section 144 imposed in the city.
On the Centre government's decision to revise the age criteria for Agniveer soldiers, General Pande said, "The decision of the Government has been received to grant a one-time waiver, increasing the entry age of recruitment to 23 years, for the recruitment cycle of 2022".
Army chief General Manoj Pande said the schedule of the recruitment process under the Agnipath scheme will be announced shortly. "This decision will provide an opportunity for many of our young, energetic & patriotic youth who, despite COVID pandemic, were preparing to join the recruitment rallies, which couldn't be completed in the last two years due to COVID restrictions," he said.
Violence against Agnipath scheme rocked Secunderabad railway station here on Friday as hundreds of youth set afire a train and vandalised the station.