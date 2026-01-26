Republic Day 2026 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi extends heartfelt wishes to nation, calls for new energy, enthusiasm; Parade to begin at 10:30 am

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's film is on BEAST mode, creates history by earning Rs 54 crore on Sunday, will cross Rs 200 crore on Monday

India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report

Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard sinks, rescue operation underway

Delhi government aanounces special remission to over 2000 prisoners on Republic Day 2026

Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan: 'So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji'

Republic Day 2026: How India selects its chief guest? Check complete list of Republic Day guests here

Karan Johar celebrates Border 2's success, declares Bollywood is 'here to stay', shuts down haters: 'All Dhurandhars will cross Borders'

Rajasthan: Police seize 10000 kg of explosive material, detonators ahead of Republic Day; probe underway

Happy Republic Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and quotes to share

Republic Day 2026: Why is India's R-Day celebrated on January 26th?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's film is on BEAST mode, creates history by earning Rs 54 crore on Sunday, will cross Rs 200 crore on Monday

Border 2 box office collection: Sunny's film is in BEAST mode, creates history

Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard sinks, rescue operation underway

Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard

Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan: 'So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji'

Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeIndia

INDIA

Republic Day 2026 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi extends heartfelt wishes to nation, calls for new energy, enthusiasm; Parade to begin at 10:30 am

India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 Parade Live Updates: This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 09:41 AM IST

Republic Day 2026 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi extends heartfelt wishes to nation, calls for new energy, enthusiasm; Parade to begin at 10:30 am
Republic Day 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

77th Republic Day 2026 Parade & Flag Hoisting Live Updates: India is set to celebrate the 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026. President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand celebrations at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests on this momentous occasion.

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey. The celebrations will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence.

The ceremony will commence at 10:30 hrs and run for a duration of approx. 90 minutes. It will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

The arrival of the President of India, the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission in the 'Traditional Buggy' will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard, which is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army. As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled, which will be followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenously developed artillery weapon system. The 21-gun Salute will be presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment.

100 cultural artists will be heralding the parade, on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta - Unity in Diversity', which is set to be a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity. Showering of flower petals will be carried out by four Mi-17 1V helicopters of the 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation. Trooping the National Flag, this formation of helicopters will be led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.

The parade will then begin with the President taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer. Maj Gen Navraj Dhillon, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, a third-generation Army officer, will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will follow. They include Param Vir Chakra winners - Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) & Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar - and Ashok Chakra winners - Major General CA Pithawalia (Retd) & Colonel D Sreeram Kumar. The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery, valour and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, displayed by members of the Defence Forces, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of gallantry, courage and self-sacrifice, performed other than in the face of the enemy.

The European Union (EU) contingent will comprise four Flag Bearers on three gypsies. They will be seen carrying four flags - the flag of the EU, the most recognisable symbol of the European Union; the flag of the European Union Military Staff; the flag of EU Naval Force Atalanta; and the flag of EU Naval Force Aspides.

For the first time, the parade will showcase a phased Battle Array Format of the Indian Army, including the aerial component. The Recce element would consist of the 61 Cavalry in active combatised uniform. It will be followed by High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle, India's first indigenously designed Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle.

Providing aerial support would be the indigenous DHRUV Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version RUDRA in Prahar formation, demonstrating battlefield shaping.

A total of 30 tableaux - 17 of States/Union Territories and 13 of Ministries/Departments/Services - will roll down with a broad theme of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The tableaux will showcase a unique mix of 150 years of national song Vande Mataram and the nation's rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity.

Check live updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 26 Jan 2026, 09:37 AM

    77th Republic Day 2026 Live: Microsoft co-founder

     Bill Gates lauds India's innovation prowess

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Jan 2026, 09:14 AM

    77th Republic Day 2026 Live: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath unflurs the Tricolour | Watch

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Jan 2026, 09:11 AM

    77th Republic Day 2026 Live: BJP national president Nitin Nabin unfurls national flag at party headquarters

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Jan 2026, 09:05 AM

    77th Republic Day 2026 Live: Union defense minister Rajnath Singh reaffirms faith in constitution

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Jan 2026, 08:57 AM

    77th Republic Day 2026 Live: Gujarat tourist celebrates with mini BrahMos at Kashmir's Lal Chowk | WATCH

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Jan 2026, 08:34 AM

    77th Republic Day 2026 Live: Indian diaspora celebrates Republic Day in Singapore

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Jan 2026, 08:22 AM

    77th Republic Day 2026 Live: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi to be conferred with the Vishisht Sewa Medal

    Colonel Sofia Qureshi, who was a prominent face during the Operation Sindoor, has been named as a recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal in the 2026 Republic Day honours list.

    Sofia Qureshi, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, shared day-to-day details of the strikes that were carried out during Operation Sindoor.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Jan 2026, 08:19 AM

    77th Republic Day 2026 Live: Sikkim celebrates in snow-covered valley at 16,000 feet

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Jan 2026, 07:40 AM

    77th Republic Day 2026 Live: PM Modi extends heartfelt wishes

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the 77th Republic Day, urging citizens to renew their commitment to a 'Viksit Bharat'.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Jan 2026, 07:33 AM

    77th Republic Day 2026 Live: Preparation visuals from Kartavya Path surfaces

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Jan 2026, 07:33 AM

    77th Republic Day 2026 Live: Preparation visuals from Kartavya Path surfaces

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Jan 2026, 06:53 AM

    77th Republic Day 2026 Live: Security intensifies across Delhi-NCR

    The national capital has been placed on high alert on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, with intensified security checks underway across the Delhi-NCR region.

    Police personnel conducted thorough vehicle checks at Gurugram, Chilla, Tikri, Singhu, Kapashera, Badarpur, and Dhaula Kuan borders amid heightened security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations.

    Meanwhile, other parts of the country donned the tricolour to mark the momentous occasion.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's film is on BEAST mode, creates history by earning Rs 54 crore on Sunday, will cross Rs 200 crore on Monday
Border 2 box office collection: Sunny's film is in BEAST mode, creates history
India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report
India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report
Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard sinks, rescue operation underway
Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard
Delhi government aanounces special remission to over 2000 prisoners on Republic Day 2026
Delhi government announces special remission to over 2000 prisoners
Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan: 'So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji'
Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement