Republic Day 2026 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi extends heartfelt wishes to nation, calls for new energy, enthusiasm; Parade to begin at 10:30 am

INDIA
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 Parade Live Updates: This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey.
77th Republic Day 2026 Parade & Flag Hoisting Live Updates: India is set to celebrate the 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026. President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand celebrations at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests on this momentous occasion.
This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey. The celebrations will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence.
The ceremony will commence at 10:30 hrs and run for a duration of approx. 90 minutes. It will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.
The arrival of the President of India, the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission in the 'Traditional Buggy' will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard, which is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army. As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled, which will be followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenously developed artillery weapon system. The 21-gun Salute will be presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment.
100 cultural artists will be heralding the parade, on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta - Unity in Diversity', which is set to be a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity. Showering of flower petals will be carried out by four Mi-17 1V helicopters of the 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation. Trooping the National Flag, this formation of helicopters will be led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.
The parade will then begin with the President taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer. Maj Gen Navraj Dhillon, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, a third-generation Army officer, will be the Parade Second-in-Command.
The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will follow. They include Param Vir Chakra winners - Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) & Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar - and Ashok Chakra winners - Major General CA Pithawalia (Retd) & Colonel D Sreeram Kumar. The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery, valour and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, displayed by members of the Defence Forces, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of gallantry, courage and self-sacrifice, performed other than in the face of the enemy.
The European Union (EU) contingent will comprise four Flag Bearers on three gypsies. They will be seen carrying four flags - the flag of the EU, the most recognisable symbol of the European Union; the flag of the European Union Military Staff; the flag of EU Naval Force Atalanta; and the flag of EU Naval Force Aspides.
For the first time, the parade will showcase a phased Battle Array Format of the Indian Army, including the aerial component. The Recce element would consist of the 61 Cavalry in active combatised uniform. It will be followed by High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle, India's first indigenously designed Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle.
Providing aerial support would be the indigenous DHRUV Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version RUDRA in Prahar formation, demonstrating battlefield shaping.
A total of 30 tableaux - 17 of States/Union Territories and 13 of Ministries/Departments/Services - will roll down with a broad theme of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The tableaux will showcase a unique mix of 150 years of national song Vande Mataram and the nation's rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity.
Check live updates here:
Thank You Mr. Bill Gates @BillGates, Chair and Board Member of Gates Foundation, for your warm message congratulating India on its innovation capabilities and its contributions in delivering solutions for the Global South, on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day of India!… pic.twitter.com/TGZvooQGOM— India In Seattle (@IndiainSeattle) January 26, 2026
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath salutes the Tricolour after unfurling the national flag at the CM residence, in Lucknow, on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/IsVam19UBb— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026
#WATCH | Delhi: BJP national president Nitin Nabin unfurls the national flag at the party headquarters in Delhi#RepublicDayCelebration pic.twitter.com/NK61jGI8D6— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026
Happy Republic Day!— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 26, 2026
Today, we reaffirm our faith in the Constitution that defines our democracy, unity and national character. We honour the visionaries who shaped our Republic and salute the brave sons and daughters who protect it with courage and sacrifice. Let us move…
#WATCH | J&K: A tourist from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, paints himself in colours of the Tricolour, carries a mini model of BrahMos, waves the National Flag and chants 'Bharat Mata ki jai' as he celebrates the Republic Day at the iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/CMtU96GZ5N— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026
#RepublicDay celebrations in Singapore— India in Singapore (@HCI_Singapore) January 26, 2026
On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, High Commissioner unfurled the tricolour at @HCI_Singapore.#गणतंत्र_दिवस_2026#RepublicDay2026 pic.twitter.com/7EFWGsqDBi
Colonel Sofia Qureshi, who was a prominent face during the Operation Sindoor, has been named as a recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal in the 2026 Republic Day honours list.
Sofia Qureshi, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, shared day-to-day details of the strikes that were carried out during Operation Sindoor.
VIDEO | Sikkim: Republic Day 2026 celebrated with pride and patriotic fervour in a snow-covered valley at 16,000 feet in Sikkim. Visuals from the high-altitude celebration.#RepublicDay— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/RzMFiDOUux
Best wishes on Republic Day.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2026
May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat.
#WATCH | Preparation visuals from Kartavya Path ahead of the 77th Republic Day Parade. pic.twitter.com/j3LY0Xdzfj— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026
The national capital has been placed on high alert on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, with intensified security checks underway across the Delhi-NCR region.
Police personnel conducted thorough vehicle checks at Gurugram, Chilla, Tikri, Singhu, Kapashera, Badarpur, and Dhaula Kuan borders amid heightened security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations.
Meanwhile, other parts of the country donned the tricolour to mark the momentous occasion.