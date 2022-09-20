Search icon
Watch: Rohit Sharma jokingly grabs Dinesh Karthik after DRS review, fans call it 'bromance'

Rohit Sharma jokingly grabbed Dinesh Karthik's face as the duo was seen in an animated discussion following a DRS review after Glenn Maxwell's wicket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 02:07 PM IST

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was in an animated mood on Tuesday in the first T20I against Australia. Following a DRS review, Rohit was seen jokingly grabbing Dinesh Karthik's face as fans called it 'bromance' between Rohit and DK. 

It so happened that Glenn Maxwell had edged the delivery of Umesh Yadav as the Indian players flung out in appeals. From the looks of it, Karthik wasn't too sure of the sound but Rohit was absolutely determined. 

While the on-field umpire had ruled it not out, Rohit asked for a review and the third umpire confirmed that the ball had indeed deflected off Maxwell's bat having confirmed it through ultra-edge. 

Afterwards, Rohit was spotted jokingly grabbing DK as the pair were talking about the incident. 

Watch Rohit Sharma jokingly grabs Dinesh Karthik's face:

Meanwhile, despite the double whammy from Umesh, the Men in Blue failed to restrict Australia as the visitors registered their highest-ever run-chase against India in the shortest format. 

Matthew Wade played an unbeaten 45-run knock, whereas Cameron Green won the player of the match award after his 30-ball 61-run inning. 

India will have to win both of their remaining matches to win the three-match T20I series against Australia, as they have taken a 1-0 lead. 

