Virat Kohli catches up with old pal Yuvraj Singh ahead of 1st T20I, watch video

Virat Kohli catches up with old pal Yuvraj Singh ahead of IND vs AUS 1st T20I

The first T20I between India and Australia took place in Mohali on Sunday and ahead of the match, Virat Kohli was spotted catching up with his old pal and legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. BCCI shared a video of the two icons of Indian cricket and they were engaged in a rather lengthy conversation.

From the looks of it, Yuvraj appeared to be giving some words of wisdom to Kohli, however, whatever the advice was, it didn't help the former Indian skipper as he was dismissed for just two runs in the first T20I.

BCCI shared a video of Yuvraj and Kohli as they were engaged in a lengthy conversation before the start of the first T20I. Kohli came out to join KL Rahul in the middle after the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had been dismissed having scored just 11 runs.

The 33-year-old meanwhile couldn't continue his good momentum from Asia Cup 2022, wherein Virat finally notched his much-awaited 71st century.

Watch Virat Kohli taking advice from Yuvraj Singh:

