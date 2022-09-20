Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIND vs AUS T20

Virat Kohli catches up with old pal Yuvraj Singh ahead of 1st T20I, watch video

Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli caught up with each other ahead of the first T20I between India and Australia and they had a rather lengthy conversation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

Virat Kohli catches up with old pal Yuvraj Singh ahead of 1st T20I, watch video
Virat Kohli catches up with old pal Yuvraj Singh ahead of IND vs AUS 1st T20I

The first T20I between India and Australia took place in Mohali on Sunday and ahead of the match, Virat Kohli was spotted catching up with his old pal and legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. BCCI shared a video of the two icons of Indian cricket and they were engaged in a rather lengthy conversation. 

From the looks of it, Yuvraj appeared to be giving some words of wisdom to Kohli, however, whatever the advice was, it didn't help the former Indian skipper as he was dismissed for just two runs in the first T20I. 

BCCI shared a video of Yuvraj and Kohli as they were engaged in a lengthy conversation before the start of the first T20I. Kohli came out to join KL Rahul in the middle after the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had been dismissed having scored just 11 runs. 

READ| KL Rahul smacks 85m six against Josh Hazlewood, Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction goes viral

The 33-year-old meanwhile couldn't continue his good momentum from Asia Cup 2022, wherein Virat finally notched his much-awaited 71st century. 

Watch Virat Kohli taking advice from Yuvraj Singh:

More to follow..

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
David Warner shares pic of Aaron Finch-Virat Kohli, fan points out Rohit Sharma is captain
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.