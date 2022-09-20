Mix-up between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the field, check how Indian batters reacted

Mix-up between Virat Kohli KL and Rahul in the field

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are both incredible fielders however they had a mix-up in the first T20I against Australia as the Indian pair were left confused. In the first match of the series in Mohali, India were asked to bat first as Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl.

India recorded a total of 208/6, powered by Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 71-run knock as well as KL Rahul's half-century.

As Australia came out to bat, the Indian team didn't have a good day out on the field, with a couple of crucial matches dropped, typified by the incident when Rahul and Virat were looking at each other as the ball went between them.

Both the players were seen calling for each other to chase the ball, and in this confusion, the ball went past them, although Kohli kept chasing it and stopped it before it could cross the boundary.

Rahul was later seen pleading his innocence as he let the ball go by.

Watch KL Rahul-Virat Kohli's mixup:

Meanwhile, Australia defeated India by four wickets in the contest courtesy of the Indian bowlers' inability to defend the 209-run target.

The attention now switches to the second T20I in Nagpur on Friday, September 23 as the Men in Blue will have to win both the remaining games to turn around the series.