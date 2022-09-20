Search icon
IND vs AUS T20: Twitter welcomes back Umesh Yadav as he returns to T20Is after 3 years

IND vs AUS T20: Umesh Yadav has been called as a replacement for Mohammed Shami.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 09:27 PM IST

IND vs AUS T20: Umesh Yadav (File photo: BCCI)

IND vs AUS T20: Pacer Umesh Yadav has returned to India's T20 team for 1st time in 3 years as India and Australia locked horns in the T20 match on Tuesday in Mohali.

As Yadav joined the India squad, netizens are welcoming him back through various messages on Twitter. Umesh Yadav has been called as a replacement for Mohammed Shami.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

 

 

 

 

 

