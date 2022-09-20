Search icon
IND vs AUS: Matthew Wade's unbeaten 45-run knock seals 4 wicket win in 1st T20I

Team India suffered a 4-wicket loss at the hands of Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mohali on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 10:52 PM IST

Team India go 0-1 down in the series against Australia

Team India suffered a 4-wicket loss at the hands of Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mohali on Tuesday. Matthew Wade's unbeaten 45-run knock, combined with Cameron Green's 61-run inning as Australia chased down a mammoth 209-run target with 4 wickets in hand and four balls to spare. 

Axar Patel starred for India with a three-wicket spell, however, the Men in Blue went down by 0-1 in the series and will have to win both the remaining games to clinch the series. 

It was not a good day for the Indian bowlers as they were taken to the cleaners by their Australian counterparts. KL Rahul and Axar dropped a couple of crucial catches and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inability to defend runs in the death overs came back to haunt the hosts. 

READ| Watch: Rohit Sharma jokingly grabs Dinesh Karthik after DRS review, fans call it 'bromance'

Matthew Wade (45 not out off 21) took the visitors over the line with four balls to spare.

Earlier, Rahul (55 off 35 balls) scored his second consecutive fifty which included four boundaries and three maximums. The in-form Pandya pummelled the visiting bowlers into submission with his unbeaten 30-ball 71.

The all-rounder smashed the ball seven times to the fence and five times over it to take India over the 200-run mark.

READ| 6,6,6: Hardik Pandya smashes hattrick of sixes, gets standing ovation from Team India, watch video

For Australia, medium pacer Nathan Ellis 3/30 was the pick of the bowlers.

Suryakumar Yadav also contributed 46 runs to the cause but in the end, the Men in Blue were unable to defend the 209-run target, something which has been their Achilles heel and it should get better with Jasprit Bumrah back in the second match. 

With agency inputs

