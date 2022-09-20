IND vs AUS: Check out list of leading run scorers and most wicket takers in India vs Australia T20Is

IND vs AUS 1st T20I

Team India face a stern test in the defending T20 World Cup champs Australia at home in their assignment after the disappointing exit in Asia Cup 2022. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, what better way to prepare for the Men in Blue than playing against the reigning champs on home soil?

The three-match T20I series kicks off on Wednesday with Rohit Sharma's men going toe-to-toe with Aaron Finch's side in the first match in Mohali.

Even though Australia will be without some key men such as David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis, they cannot be taken lightly and the Men in Blue will cherish the chance to prepare well against the heavyweights.

Before the high-octane clash, here's all you need to know about the IND vs AUS T20I series, from highest run scores to leading wicket-takers and head-to-head record of the two teams on the international stage.

IND vs AUS head-to-head record

When it comes to the head-to-head record of India and Australia in T20I contests, the Men in Blue have a slight upper hand. The hosts have won 13 of the 23 matches against Australia in this format. The visitors have won nine fixtures, while one match between the two adversaries produced no result.

The last time India and Australia came face to face in the shortest format, the latter won the match although it was a dead rubber as the Men in Blue had already clinched the series.

IND vs AUS highest run scorer in T20Is

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in India vs Australia T20I contests, with 718 runs under his belt. The closest to Kohli is Aaron Finch, with 440 runs whereas Glenn Maxwell is in third place with 431 runs.

IND vs AUS highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Just like Kohli, in this segment too, Indian icon Jasprit Bumrah is miles ahead of his nearest competition. The Indian pacer has 15 wickets to his name, followed by Australian all-rounder Shane Watson who had registered 10 scalps, and he's the joint second-highest wicket-taker alongside Ravichandran Ashwin. Adam Zampa is third on this list with 9 dismissals.