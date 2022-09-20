IND vs AUS: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 19th over curse continues, netizens react

Photo: Twitter

After giving 19 runs against Pakistan and 14 runs against Sri Lanka in the 19th overs of crucial Asia Cup matches, Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar encountered another disappointing 19th over against Australia on Tuesday. Bhuvneshwar conceded 16 runs leaving just 2 runs for Yuzvendra Chahal to defend in the last over as Aussies chased down India’s 209 run target.

When it comes to T20s, there’s something much more important about the 19th over. While most tight matches end in nail-biting finishes in the 20th over, the fate is more or less decided in the penultimate over. While the 19th over is crucial, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has opted to go for Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the last three crucial matches and it hasn’t paid off.

Against Australia in the first match of the 3-match T20I series, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was again given the ball but instead of being able to shake off the slump, his curse of the 19th over continued. Netizens were quick to react and shared a variety of memes and comments expressing the mutual feeling shared by several cricketing fans.

Some expressed anguish at Bhuvneshwar Kumar being unable to handle the pressure of the depth over and it being expensive for India. “Fed up with this guy doing same mistake again and again,” wrote one Twitter user.

Some others question Rohit Sharma’s decision of repeating the choice despite recent failures. “Can you find why Rohit keeps bowling Bhuvi at the death,” users asked.

Several shared memes depicting the feeling they had about Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 19th over curse. Here are some of the best ones:

Rohit Sharma giving 19th over Bhuvi.

Indian cricket team fans be like :

Once again Bhuvi kumar finishes off in a style

Some fans also showed their support for Bhuvneshwar Kumar during his dry run of form:

People Who Support In Good Time Is A Fan

People Who Support In Bad Time Is A True Fan



